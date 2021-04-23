Zana M Brown, 91, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born May 12, 1929 in Stanton to the late Melvin and Ella Jane Lewis Myers. Survivors include, sons, Dennis (the late Deann) Brown, Lennis (Jayne) Brown, and Jim (Suesan) Brown; sister, Beatrice Briscoe; grandchildren, Denise Wollenhaupt, Jeff (Jennifer) Brown, Tim (Tina) Brown, Emily (Eric) Roberts, Michael (Julie) Brown, Monica Brown, Amanda (Chris) Johnson, and John Brown; great-grandchildren, Cody Brown, Carli Brown, Gabrielle Wollenhaupt, Chase Brown, Hunter Brown, Daric Brown, August Roberts, Camden Brown, Bennett Brown, Tyler Manning, Nevaeh Manning, Branch Johnson, Bentley Brown, Nathan Brown, and Bella Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Henry Brown, brothers, Cecil Myers, Roy Myers, and Shirley Myers; sisters, Florence Humphrey and Grace Pelfrey; and grandchildren, Stephen Brown and Amber Brown. Services were Friday, April 16, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson. Visitation was Friday from 12:00PM-1:00PM. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Jeff Brown, Tim Brown, Michael Brown, John Brown, Eric Roberts, and Christopher Johnson serving as pallbearers.

Iva Mae Adams, age 87, widow of James L. “Dick” Adams of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Hospice of Dayton, Ohio House. Born in Camden, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Thomas Shockley and the late Mildred Bowerman Shockley and she was a former furniture upholsterer. Iva Mae was a member of Vaughns Mill First Church of God where she taught Sunday School, was a youth leader, W C G member and member of the Church sewing group. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by her son, Danny Dale Adams. She is survived by two sons, James L. Adams, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Wilmington, NC and Charles Thomas Adams and his wife Joanna of New Carlisle, OH; four grandchildren, Brandon Adams, Ashley Adams, Seth Adams and Jordan Adams and five great grandchildren, Levi Adams, Olivia Adams, Annelin Adams, Chance Adams and Elaina Adams. Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. with Brandon Adams, Seth Adams, Jordan Adams, Keith Conkright, Mitchell Haggard, David Adams, Paul Farmer and Dwight Smith servicing as honorary pallbearers. Visitation was at 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery, Clay City. KY. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Connie Buffington, 63, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born January 29, 1958 to Arnold and Wanda Spangler. She was a former employee of save a lot. She is Survived by her husband Willie Buffington, her mother Wanda Spangler, a son Brian Buffington, a daughter Stephanie Hale, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a brother Bo Spangler and a sister Kim Means. She was preceded in death by her father Arnold Spangler, a son Bobby Gill, a brother Jeff Spangler and a sister Watonia Booker. There are no services to announce at this time. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge.

Wanda Moore, age 79, wife of John Henry Moore, Sr. of Stanton, Kentucky passed away at her residence on April 14, 2021. Born in Beattyville, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Alton Cockerham and the late Lena Turner Cockerham. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and a lady of the mountains. Wanda is survived by her husband, John Henry Moore, Sr.; five sons: John H, Moore, Jr. of London, Jesse C. (Debbie) Moore of Stanton, Donald R. (Angie) Moore, Frankie L. (Lola) Moore and Dexter W. Moore of Mount Sterling; two daughters Rosa Morgan and Wanda L. Moore of Stanton; one brother, Earl (Jennifer) Cockerham of Beattyville; one sister, Mary Edda White of Jackson and 12 grandchildren, Donald R. Moore Jr., Anthony Moore, Josh Moore, Samantha Shields, Zachary Moore, Matthew Moore, Shakayla Rayne, Paul Moore, Joshua E. Moore, Nick Moore, Sara B. Moore and Billie Moore. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one grandchild, Chelsey Moore, one sister, Eva White and six brothers: George Cockerham, Sam Cockerham, Vernon Cockerham, Chester Cockerham, Orville McIntosh and Hershall McIntosh. Funeral services were officiated by Rev. Tommy Evans and Rev. Richard Rift were held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with John H. Moore Jr., Dexter W. Moore, Jessie C. Moore, Donald R. Moore, Frankie L. Moore, Josh Moore, Matthew Moore and Anthony Moore serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Monica Crowe Simpson, 72, wife of Stephen Simpson, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born in Stanton, Kentucky on December 26, 1948 to the late John and Pearline Crowe. She was a retired teacher with the Franklin County School System. Monica was a very active member of the Capital Vineyard Community Church. She loved her family, and her grandchildren were her world. They gave her new life. She treasured her friends and church family and was always available to lend a helping hand. Monica liked to bowl, play golf, and was an avid fan of NASCAR. In addition to her husband of 52 years, she is survived by her sons, Stephen “Steve” (Cathy) Simpson, II, Frankfort, and Jason Simpson, Frankfort; her brothers, Michael (Judy) Crowe, Clay City, and Mark (Sissy) Crowe, Stanton; and her grandchildren, Jackson Simpson, Atticus Simpson, and Ella Simpson. Services will be planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Burchnel Rose, Jr., 54, of Irvine, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born in McKee January 16, 1967 to Burchnel SR and Bessie Rose. He was a member of the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministries Church. He is survived by his father Burchnel Rose SR of McKee, his wife Debbie Rose of Irvine, two sons Snowden Rose and wife Morgan of Irvine, Travis Rose and his wife Trisha of Irvine, a daughter Tina Rose of Corban, nine grandchildren, two brothers L D Harrison of Irvine, C V Rose of McKee, three sisters Jean Licklighter of Lawrenceburg, Judy Rose of Richmond and Linda Crabtree of McKee. He was preceded in death by his mother Bessie Rose. Funeral services were held 12 PM Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministries Church in Irvine with Bro. Orval Hisle officiating. Burial was in the Logsdon Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine is in charge of the services.