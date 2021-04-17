By: Madison Fugate

Funding has become available from the department of local government and there has been another operation developed to assist the citizens of Powell County who have been effected by COVID-19. Mayor Allen informed the Stanton City Council that there is up to two-hundred thousand dollars available in COVID relief funds to assist citizens who have been financially impacted by the pandemic in paying overdue utility bills. The mayor goes on to explain that the reason for their bills being overdue has to be “COVID related” and in order to become eligible to benefit from this financial support, you are required to first complete an application in order to qualify. The monies were said to possibly be administered through Bluegrass ADD, though the applications will be accepted through the city. A motion was carried to pass this funding aid for the citizens of Powell County and the city will be accepting applications henceforth.

After this motion has been carried, Allen updates the council with some road projects within the city of Stanton. He first informs the council that he will be attending a virtual meeting in a couple of weeks regarding the status of the sidewalk project described as being “from the bank down to HWY15.” He then shares with the council an update relating to the current road project through downtown of Stanton, informing council members that crews will be on site beginning April 19th in order to start moving and replacing water and sewer lines. Allen gives this update with a message to be prepared in case citizens call with any water outages, further claiming, “It shouldn’t be out long.” Allen estimates to the council that the project may last a span of two years before total completion.

There was a parks and recreation update during the city council meeting as well. It was estimated that roughly 221 youth will participate in the baseball programs offered through the park this year and there was a motion carried for the parks and recreation board to purchase uniforms and trophies for said sporting events. It was also relayed to the council that there is currently planned six weekend tournaments within the next two months. It was mentioned during the meeting the anticipated support these events would bring to local businesses and restaurants, with one council member stating, “That’s their biggest weekends of the year.” Guidelines following the pandemic were also discussed in regards to these upcoming tournaments, the council was informed that there would be precautions such as allowing enough time in between games at these tournaments for teams to evacuate.

One Powell County citizen, Janice Trent, was present at the Stanton City Council meeting in order to express her concerns regarding a neighboring property to her residence. Trent was present to seek the city’s assistance in resolving issues that she claims has effected her property including dust control from roadways and ditching. Apparently, what was described as being “years ago,” there was a reached agreement to somehow treat the roadways and control the dust. Mayor Allen shares with the council that the previous solution is no longer an option as he can no longer locate any individual who performs the same type of treatment that was previously agreed upon, and there have since been new property owners to purchase said land since the date the previous agreement was entered upon between the parties. The City of Stanton Mayor claims to have made several attempts to contact the property owner and reach a resolution to control these disturbances, however, despite his efforts he informs Trent that he is not able to reach the individual property owner to negotiate any type of agreement. In conclusion of their conversation regarding the matter and Allen informing Trent of what he may legally be allowed to do in his capacity as mayor, Trent agrees to make an attempt to contact the owner(s) herself and Allen plans to visit the property to observe the circumstances during rainy conditions and thereafter seek legal counseling on what efforts he can make to resolve any of these recurring issues for this citizen.