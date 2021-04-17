Ola Smith, Jr., 66, of Clay City passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was born in Perry County July 11, 1954 to Ola and Marie Smith. He was a member of the Cross Roads Baptist Church and the Labor Local 189. He is survived by a sister Nancy Stamper and several Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by His parents Ola and Marie Smith, eight brothers Lloyd Smith, Aster Smith, James Smith, Burnis Smith, Ore Smith, Ova Smith, Earl Smith and Clarence Smith. Funeral services were held Saturday at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Danny Bush officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery. Pallbearers are David Smith, Danny Smith, Paul Smith and James Eric Stamper. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Roy Logan Sizemore II, 42, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at his home. He was born March 19, 1979 in Lexington, Kentucky to Roy Logan Sizemore and Priscilla Holland Barnett. Survivors include, father, Roy Logan (Tammy) Sizemore, Clay City; mother, Priscilla (Gary Martin) Barnett, Frenchburg; sisters, Stephanie Christopher, Winchester and Jenny Sizemore, Frenchburg; grandparents, Bill and Betty Holland, Winchester; special nephew, Patrick Sizemore; step-mother, Martha Sizemore. He was preceded in death by his son, Dylan Sizemore; and sister, Elizabeth Sizemore.

Larry Edward Shoemaker, 70, husband of Mary Ellen Baker Shoemaker, passed away at his home in Clay City, KY on Monday, April 5, 2021. He was born January 19, 1951 in Powell County to the late Earnie Shoemaker and to Minnie Patrick Shoemaker. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, he was later a machinist and welder employed by Alliance Machine Shop. Survivors include: his wife, Mary Ellen Shoemaker; mother, Minnie Shoemaker; daughter, Jennifer (Andres) Montenegro; and sisters, Judy (Richard) Brewer, Joan (Tim) Beswitheric, Janet (David) Edwards, & Lori (Mitchell) Patrick. Graveside service was Friday, April 9, 1:00PM Resthaven Cemetery by Rev. John Combs. Pallbearers serving, Brandon Patrick, Perry Lee Baker, Andres Montenegro, David Edwards, and Shannon Ritchie.

James A. Mattingly, 69 of Frankfort passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was born November 5, 1951 to James and June Ann Ballard. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by a son Jayson Mattingly, a daughter Jamie Mattingly, a brother Robert Mattingly, two sisters Rita Agular and husband Richard and Ruby Ballard. A private graveside service will be held at the Donnie G Randall Veterans Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge.

Helen Kathryn Miller, 69, wife of Lindsay Wayne Miller, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born December 18, 1951 in Pond Gap, West Virginia to the late Cyril Waltes Huddleston and the late Birtie Belle Elswick. Survivors include, husband Lindsay Wayne Miller; children, Bobby (Sandy) Lee, Irvine, Waltes (Melinda) Lee, Clay City; Franklin (April) Means, Flemingsburg, Joshua (Vinessa) Means, Morehead, Angel Clary, Morehead, and Lenox Wayne Miller, Morehead; brother, Steve Huddleston, Indianapolis, IN; sisters, Shirley Brown, Campton, Lois Madden, Slade, Jean Kirk, Clay City, Lynn Adkins, West Virginia, and Missy Huddleston, West Virginia; 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jane Elswick, brother, Frankie Elswick, and granddaughter, Rebecca Means. Services Wednesday, April 14, Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Waltes Lee. Visitation Wednesday from 11:00AM-1:00PM. Burial in the Miller Cemetery with Bobby Lee, Brandon Lee, Justin Lee, Dakota McCoy, Lenox Wayne Miller, Lindsay Means, Fraklin Means, and Josh Means. Honorary pallbearer serving, Ariel Means.

Henry Kermit Ledford, age 95, widower of Freda Spencer Ledford and Juanita Martin Ledford of Stanton, Kentucky passed away in his sleep on April 8, 2021 in West Milton, Ohio. Born in Pine Ridge, KY he was the son of the late Daw White Ledford and the late Stella Tackett Ledford. He was a WW II Army Veteran in 1st Army, 4th Division, 42nd Field Artillery and a former factory employee of General Motors. He enjoyed gardening, canning, playing the guitar and banjo and reading. Kermit is survived by two sons, Mark (Yolanda) Ledford of Wapakoneta, OH and Stewart Ledford of Stanton, KY; one daughter, Stephanie Ledford Sturgill of West Milton, OH; three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wives he was also preceded in death by his son, Wayne Ledford and siblings Kelly D. Ledford, Joseph C. Ledford, William C. Ledford, Rosie (Ledford) Foley, Lily May (Ledford) Pennington, Thomas C. Ledford, Minnie (Ledford) Jennings, Marion F. Ledford, Clyde B. Ledford and Donald Ledford. Funeral services with military honors were conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Brian Sturgill, Derek Sturgill, Dale Ledford, Stewart Ledford, Mark Ledford and John Ferguson serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Opal Gavin, 79, of Ravenna passed away March 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 2, 1942 in Big Rock, Virginia to Harv and Eva Dotson. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Teresa Lietzke and her husband Milton of Bristol, Tennessee, eleven grandchildren and special niece and nephew Randy and Mary Arthur. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rev. George Gavin, a daughter Elizabeth Johnson, two brothers Roy Dotson, Hassell Dotson and a sister Christine Bullock. She will be missed by her many friends and family. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Doris Clark, 62, of McKee passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born in Richmond October 14, 1958 to Harold and Mildred Short. She is survived by her husband Ronnie Clark, a son Donnie Meece, a daughter Cylina Johnson, five grandchildren, three brothers Tubby Short, Larry Short, Hershel Short, five Sisters Letha Smith, Kathy Fredrick, Margret Walters, Karen Arnold and Faye Creech. Graveside services were held Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Russell Flats Cemetery in McKee. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of services.

Ivory Jean Jones, 78, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home. She was born May 12, 1942 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Prince Wilburn and the late Minna Tipton Friend. Survivors include, daughter, Bonnie (Randy) Smith; granddaughter, Kristie (David) Miller; great-grandchildren, Drew Miller and Maci Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Barbara Catron, and grandson, Stephen Catron. Services were Tuesday, April 13, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson. Visitation was Tuesday from 11:00AM-1:00PM. Burial was in Jones Cemetery with David Miller, Drew Miller, Randy Smith, George Denniston, Rick Smith, and Billy Catron serving as pallbearers.

Tennie Lois Courtney, age 82, widow of Wayne Courtney, Clay City, Kentucky passed away on April 6, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Robert Willoughby and the late Nora Sparks Willoughby and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Jo Abney. She is survived by three daughters, Karen (Tim) Hatton, Michelle (Randall) Young and Monica (Jimmy) Miller: six grandchildren: Josh (Heather) Abney, Samantha (Jace) Miller, Courntey Miller, Dwayne (Shavonna) Hatton, Wesley (Mackenzie) Miller and Chris Miller; six great grandchildren: Braylon Miller, Hadlee Hatton, Casen Hatton, Ember Miller, Ellie Abney and Finley Miller and one sister, Ann (Euell) Sumner. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Wesley Miller and Jimmy Miller were held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Burial was in the Courtney Family Cemetery, 2011 Stone Road, Clay City, KY with Tim Hatton, Randall Young, Dwayne Hatton, Josh Abney, Chris Miller, Braylon Miller and Casen Hatton serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ann Sumner, Angie Chapman, Taylor Blevins, Betty Courtney, Doris Courtney, Sue Stone, Ingrid Crabtree, Linda Kirkpatrick, Susie Young, Verneda Miller, Connie Johnson, and Mary Miller. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.