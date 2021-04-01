By: Madison Fugate

Two illegally owned reptiles recently found their safe-haven in Powell County after being seized by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers from a Kentucky residence located in McCracken County on March 26th, 2021. Allegedly, after the department received a tip, a 55 year old man admitted to the possession of two alligators inside his home and shared the location of these reptiles upon request from the officers when they visited the home. Alligators and caimans are considered to be inherently dangerous wildlife in the state of Kentucky and it is illegal to import or possess these animals in the state of Kentucky.

After seizing the illegally kept alligators, the conversation officers made a public announcement and reported to have taken the animals to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade, Kentucky. It was also described within the report that each alligator measured to be approximately 5 feet long. According to the report of the events by these KFWD Conservation Officers, the McCracken County man was charged with two counts of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit. The report of the incident also shared that each count is punishable by up to a $500 fine.