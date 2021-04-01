Marie Burus McCoy, age 90, widow of Kenneth McCoy passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021. She was born on Cane Creek, Stanton, Kentucky to the late Coleman and Sallie Morton. She was a life long member of the Cane Creek Union Church where she rarely missed a church service. Her tough spirit and slight stubborn streak were evidenced by her devotion to her family and her vigorous work ethic. She enjoyed gardening and passed that love on to her grandchildren. Many knew her as Mrs. McCoy from her time as an instructional aid in mathematics at Powell County Middle School. After her retirement, she remained mathematically minded by recounting to her grandchildren the number of turkeys, cows, or cars she could see from the front window of her Cane Creek home. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, James Lee McCoy, her grandson, Robert Shane McCoy and two brothers, Paul Morton and Phillip Morton. Marie is survived by her son, Edward (Marsha) McCoy of Stanton; one daughter, Marilyn (Greg) Otis of Naples, FL; one brother, Arnold Morton of Clay City; one sister, Barbara (Tommy Joe) Frazier of Sarasota, FL; one sister in law Vina Morton of Clay City; seven grandchildren, Will (Lee) McCoy, Rebecca (Dave) Dotson, Patrick McCoy, Lesley Ann (Wayne) Vaughn, Brandon McCoy, Stephanie (Thaddeus) Otis and Laura (Brian) Foret along with eight great grandchildren, Haley Vaughn, Amber Dotson, Blakley Dotson, Kenna McCoy, Robert Cole McCoy, Lilly McCoy, Margaux Foret and Francis McCoy Foret. Private funeral services officiated by Bro. Eddie Dawson viewed via Facebook Live on Hearne Funeral Home facebook page was held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Public visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Burial was in McCoy Cemetery at Rogers Chapel with Will McCoy, Patrick McCoy, Brandon McCoy, David Dotson and Wayne Vaughn serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ester Hall, 81, of Irvine passed away March 13, 2021 at the Fountain Circle Nursing and Rehab in Winchester. She was born July 29, 1939 in Irvine to Elza and Gracie Ballard. She was a housewife and a member of the Ivy Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters Debra Woolsey of Irvine, Carole Hall of Camargo, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, a brother Lloyd Ballard and wife Karen of Louisville, two sisters Pat Rainey of Winchester and Virginia Tares of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her husband Langley Hall, a daughter Lisa McIntosh, several brothers, two sisters Bonnie Arthur and Faye Stamper. A memorial service will be held at the Vaugh’s Mill Cemetery on Mother’s Day. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge.

Geneva Francis Ballard, age 82, widow of Arnold E. Ballard of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on March 26, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Mountain Springs, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Leonard Rogers and the late Nora Morefield Rogers. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Franklin Rogers; two sisters, Avon Jewell and Dorothy Marie Dunaway and her grandchild, Connie Gail Hamilton. Geneva is survived by one son, Gary (Debbie) Ballard of Livingston, TN; two daughters, Ruth (Donald) Anderson of Jeffersonville and Sherry Lynn (Scott) Rogers of Stanton; one brother, Randall Rogers of Ravenna; six grandchildren, Lovena Fultz, Kayla Wallace, Kindra Wallace, Travis Ballard, Jessica Higginbottom and Heather Ballard and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Terry Barnes and Bro. Paul Bates with eulogy by Sharon Rogers were 7:00 P.M, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 5:00 P.M, Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Hensley Cemetery, Gainsboro, TN at 3:00 P.M. central time on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 with Billy Dunaway, Travis Ballard, Paul Rogers, Scott Rogers, Timmy Scott Caudill and Brad Nolan serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Wallace, Johnny Rogers and Donald Anderson. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Bobby Francis Blevins, 32, husband of Jessica Bush Blevins, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was born July 22, 1988 in Lexington to Bobby Dean Blevins and Frances Fouch Lakes. Survivors include, wife, Jessica Blevins; sons, Bobby Nathaniel Blevins, Hayden Smyth Cox, and Kaden ALexander Blevins; father, Bobby Dean Blevins; mother, Frances (Dale) Lakes; brothers, Lyman Zachary (Taylor) Blevins, Caden Morton and Caleb Morton; nieces, Harper Blevins and Adalynn Blevins; grandparents, Bev (Tracy) Blevins; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Irene Fouch and paternal grandmother, Melba Bush. Services were Saturday, March 27, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Johnny Hurt. Visitation was Friday after 6:00PM. Burial in Henry-Fouch Cemetery with Zach Blevins, Landers Crowe, James Blevins, Jamie Crawford, Dereck Halsey, and Jonathon McIntosh serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Bobby Nathaniel Blevins, Hayden Cox, Kaden Blevins, Dale Lakes, Kevin Blevins, Billy Blevins, Phyllis Moreland, June Sorensen, and Deana & David Hargis. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to help with funeral expenses.

Joyce Ann Estes, 50, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington. She was born April 26, 1970 in Estill County Kentucky to the late Jennings Elroy Estes and Beatrice Watkins Estes. Survivors include, mother, Beatrice Estes; sister, Marie (Raymond) Kanatzer; son, Jeffery (Tabitha Newland) Estes; daughter, Kayla (Frankie Reed) Richardson; grandchildren, Destiny Reed, Jeffery Estes Jr., Madison Estes, Morgan Estes, Jackson Richardson, Jaelyn Richardson, and Thomas Reed; nieces, Erica (Hunter) Rawlins and Amanda (David) Greco; great-nieces and nephews, Conner, Christian, Liam, and Bree. Services were Friday, March 26, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Richard Stipe. Visitation was Friday after 10:00AM. Burial in Clarmont Memorial Gardens, Winchester with Jeffery Estes, Bily Watkins, Thomas Watkins, John Watkins, Jeffery Rowland, Brandon Rutland, Raymond Kanatzer, and Linville Watkins.

Thelma Boyd, 86, widow of Aland Boyd, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Stanton Nursing Center. She was born November 19, 1934 in Powell County to the late James Wilden and Letha Mae Rogers Tipton. She was married to her life’s love, Aland Boyd on August 1, 1958. Thelmla was a life long homemaker and a member of the Stanton Church of Christ.

She joyfully built her life around her husband, three sons, and her grandsons. She was thrilled beyond words when her first great-grandchild was born into the family. She was always there to lend her family a helping hand, working in the garden, cooking for family reunions, and taking care of her grandsons and great-granddaughter. Thelma was well known for her quick witted personality and being 100 percent country girl. Survivors include, sons, Ronnie Dean (Lynn) Boyd, Timothy Ray (Vernita) Boyd, and Dennis Wayne Boyd; brothers, Odean (Minnie) Tipton and Clarence “Doc” (Mary) Tipton; sisters, Mae Knox and Ladonna Tharpe; grandchildren, Christopher Ray (Sarah) Boyd and Erik Ridge Boyd; great-grandchildren, Emma Beth Boyd, Kaylee and Trenton Barnett. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Aland Boyd, grandson, Justin William Boyd, eight brothers, and two sisters. Services were Sunday, March 28, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Larry Shoemaker. Visitation was Saturday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Boyd Cemetery with Gene Meadows, Sheldon Meadows, James Harold Bailey, Ronnie Elliott, Garry Tipton, Ricky Tipton, Dean Tipton, and Kendall Knox. Honorary pallbearers serving, Bobby Knox, Eddie Tipton, Lavonna Tipton, Linville Tipton, David Tipton, Tiffany Faulkner, Staff at Stanton Nursing Center, and Staff at Hospice East.

Rosemary Caudill, age 84, wife of Lee Edward Caudill of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 with her family at her bed side. Born in Fort Worth, Texas she was the daughter of the late Perry Franklin Cagle and the late Fannie McDonnel Cagle and a former custodian of South Elkhorn Baptist Church. She was a member of Clay City Baptist Church and she had worked in nursing facilities, title offices, the United States Postal Service, the banking industry and in shoe manufacturing. She served as a Navy Ombudsman and she served as a counselor with the Billy Graham Crusade events. She was preceded in death by one sister , Fannie May Barton who helped to raise her. Rosemary is survived by her husband, Lee Caudill; two sons, Jamie (Ambara) Caudill of Stanton and Billy Franklin Arvill Caudill of Lexington; one daughter, Roselee (Ray) Harmon of Trumansburg, NY; one sister, Sharon Kaye (Kip) Derrick; eight grandchildren, Christopher Michael Colter, James Andrew Caudill, Rayanna Lee Harmon, Logan Harmon, Morgan Rose Caudill, Jordan Leigh Caudill, Amy (David) Estepp and Craig (Jessica) Pasley along with five great grandchildren, Zeppelin Monarch Colter, Dawson David Estepp, Kayley Rebecca Estepp, Brody Alan Pasley and Sadie Lee Pasley. Funeral services were officated by Brother John Combs and Brother John Kohr conducted at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Elbeck Lane, Williamstown, KY with Logan Harmon, Dawson David Estepp, James Andrew Caudill, Craig Alan Pasley, David Earl Estepp, Brody Alan Pasley and Christopher Michael Colter serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.