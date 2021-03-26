By: Madison Fugate

A Powell County business owner and Wolfe County native and musician created internet smash hits together when they collaborated for some comedy skits inside a local business. With the intention of hopefully encouraging others with the same outlook that although you may be from a small town, with the opportunities of the modern world and dedication, anyone can be given the chance to build a large following or fan-base from all over the world. Joe Samaan is the owner of the local fuel station that is also considered to be a convenient store and deli, Airport Market. Samaan, along with past Wolfe County resident and country music sensation, Tyler Booth, took the opportunity to work together recently when Booth was in the area assisting in clean-up efforts after the recent flood events.

Samaan claims the reactions to his videos consisted of, “All the laughing emojis,” which was exactly what the pair were hoping for in their light-hearted efforts simply to give everyone something to smile and laugh about after the county had been through so much devastation recently. Although Booth is primarily known for his musical talents, Samaan insists he was game for any idea he had in mind when creating the ideas for the comedy skits. Samaan currently has a large following of over one-million followers on social media, more particularly TikTok, and offers a wide variety of comedy skits based most often inside of Airport Market. TikTok is a social media platform that is used to make videos. Samaan’s username on TikTok where the videos can be found is @joegotti96.

Even considering his large volume of followers and long history of comical short videos, when an icon such as Tyler Booth offered his time to collaborate with Samaan, he described the event as being overall great and something new for him, stating that he, “Never had the opportunity to work with a verified creator. Him (Tyler Booth) and his dad were so humble. This guy was awesome.” In the end, Samaan considers the overall intent behind the videos as nothing too specific other than just to give audiences something entertaining and as two people with a sense of humor just finding the time to work together and share a laugh. He later adds, “It’s good to see that anybody can do anything on these apps.”

Samaan explains that he and his family have been the owners of the family-owned and operated business, Airport Market, for thirteen years now. The Airport Market is conveniently located at 633 E. College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky 40380. He also states that he and his family are content with their constantly growing business, stating that, “We are content and blessed with our customers. We love seeing new faces.” Currently, the convenient store offers a wide menu inside of their kitchen ranging anywhere from breakfast pizza to philly cheese steak and stromboli sandwiches, with options too plentiful to name them all, the owner believes there are anywhere from 8-10 sides in addition to main courses. The business also conveniently offers a drive-through for their customers as well as inside dining furnished with six booths that sit up to 30, or 15 during the pandemic guidelines. When you visit Airport Market, you never know who you may bump into collaborating for a comedy skit in the future.