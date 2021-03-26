Mrs. Bertha E. Hurst, 86, of Stanton, Kentucky, the widow of Harold M. Hurst, departed Earth’s sunset into God’s glorious dawning, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Mrs. Hurst was born on August 4, 1934 in Powell County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Guy and Ethel Stephens Frazier. She was a 1952 graduate of Powell County High School and a graduate of Berea College. Following her graduation, she returned to Powell County High School where she taught English for over 27 years.

Throughout the years, Bertha and her late husband, Harold, were dedicated to their community and their business endeavors. After her school retirement in 1989, she joined her husband in their family business, Hurst Furniture and Appliances, in Stanton, Kentucky. She loved unconditionally and was an unwavering Christian witness to everyone that had the honor to know and love her. “Mom Bea”, as she was affectionately known, will always be remembered for her quiet, unassuming, but reassuring way. She was a faithful and dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Stanton, Kentucky, where she was a member of the Monday Morning Women’s Prayer Group. In addition, she ministered and led a time of devotion at The Dessie Scott Children’s Home at Pine Ridge for two decades. Survivors include her two daughters: Gwendolyn Carol Hurst and Stephanie Hurst Wells; two granddaughters: Heather Wells Combs (Robert Shannon) and Rebecca Lynne Wells; a great-granddaughter: Whitley Carlyle Combs; one brother: Scott Frazier (Katherine); a sister-in-law: Betty Dudley as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson: Robert Braeden Combs; three brothers: Robert, Malcolm and Grant Frazier and a sister: Naomi Lackey: sons-in-law, Paul Wayne Wells and Rick Hall and a nephew: Sam Dudley. Funeral Services was held at 4:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021 in The Stanton Cemetery with Rev. Lucas Waters and Rev. Bill Wright officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed. Honorary Pallbearers were the members of The First Presbyterian Church of Stanton.

Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Stanton, 420 North Main Street, Stanton, Kentucky 40380. The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, Richmond is in charge of the arrangements.

www.cpcfh.com

Betty Joyce Bartley Moore, 72, of Mt. Sterling passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born January 17, 1949 in Pikeville to George and Marcella Bartley. She was a nurse and a member of the Christian Assembly of God. She is survived by her husband Gerald Moore of Mt. Sterling and a son Brandon Bartley of Mt. Sterling. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Marcella Bartley, two brothers Ralph Bartley and Howard Bartley and a sister Zelma Bartley. Funeral services were held 11 AM Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Christian Assembly of God with Bro. Scott Barnes officiating. Friends visited Friday from 9 AM till time of the service. Burial followed in the Machpelah Cemetery. Family ask that in lieu of flowers make donations to Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Mark Atkinson, age 60, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Winchester, Kentucky he was the son of the late Malcolm Eugene Atkinson and the late Elnora Martin Atkinson and he was a former construction worker. During his recent illness he amazed his family with his positive and resilient attitude. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Mina Atkinson and his maternal grandparents, Mose and Ollie Martin. Mark is survived by three brothers, Melvin Eugene Atkinson, Michael Thomas (Betty) Atkinson and Morgan Clay Atkinson; nieces, Beth Ann Atkinson, Taylor Atkinson and Megan Wells; two aunts, Virginia Reed and Estelle Johnson along with several cousins. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Randy McCoy were held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Gary Bowen, Mike Means, Danny Boyd, Randy Boyd, Jeff Willoughby, Doug Johnson and Aaron Marsee serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Thelma Snowden, Minnie Willoughby, Brenda Wells, H. K. Cunningham, Bruce Crowe, Sammy Parks, David Matthews and the nursing staff of Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center that he had such affection for. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Joseph Mark Wagers, 60, husband of Anne Farley Wagers, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home. He was born November 16, 1960 in Ohio to the late Ford and Dora Mae Wagers. He was a Army Veteran. Survivors include, wife, Anne Wagers; daughters, Tabatha (Tim) Reed and Lena (James) Gardner; sons, Ford Wagers and Jeremy Wagers; brother, Jerry Wagers; sisters, Evelyn Hamblin and Teresa (Reggie) Ameral; grandchildren, Nathan, Gabrielle, Triston, Naomi, Juliann, Parker, Lucous, Ezekiel, Mackayla, and Sophie. Services were Tuesday, March 23, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Willard Estep and Bro. Bill Pelfrey. Visitation was Tuesday 11:00AM for family and after 12:00PM for friends until time of service. Burial was in Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers serving, Cebert Rogers, Darrell Pelfrey Jr., Brandon Pelfrey, Tommy Pelfrey, Michael Pelfrey, and Jeffro Roberts.

Mark Atkinson, age 60, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Winchester, Kentucky he was the son of the late Malcolm Eugene Atkinson and the late Elnora Martin Atkinson and he was a former construction worker. During his recent illness he amazed his family with his positive and resilient attitude. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Mina Atkinson and his maternal grandparents, Mose and Ollie Martin. Mark is survived by three brothers, Melvin Eugene Atkinson, Michael Thomas (Betty) Atkinson and Morgan Clay Atkinson; nieces, Beth Ann Atkinson, Taylor Atkinson and Megan Wells; two aunts, Virginia Reed and Estelle Johnson along with several cousins. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Randy McCoy were held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Gary Bowen, Mike Means, Danny Boyd, Randy Boyd, Jeff Willoughby, Doug Johnson and Aaron Marsee serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Thelma Snowden, Minnie Willoughby, Brenda Wells, H. K. Cunningham, Bruce Crowe, Sammy Parks, David Matthews and the nursing staff of Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center that he had such affection for. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Minnie Goldie Denniston, 75, wife of Billy Denniston, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Saint Joseph Mt. Sterling. She was born August 17, 1946 in Stanton to the late Georgie and Vivian Townsend. Survivors include, husband, Billy Denniston; sons, Albert Denniston, Jimmy Denniston, and Billy Denniston Jr; daughter, Janet Lykins; brother, Michael Townsend; sister, Suzie Billy; and 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ola Belle Denniston. Services Wednesday, March 24, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 10:00AM-1:00PM at the funeral home. Burial in Nada Cemetery with Bobby Lykins, Albert Denniston, Jimmy Denniston, Wayne Lykins, and Wayne Denniston serving as pallbearers.

Delois Jane Elam, 78, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Georgetown Community Hospital. She was born on April 5, 1942 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late Troy and Mamie Catron. Survivors include, son Kelvin (Dorie) Elam, Georgetown, KY; grandchildren, Heather (Vernon) Shoemaker, Kelly Elam, Amy Elam, Laura (Ray) Ringler, Rebecca Barnett and Sheila Elam (Tyler Jones); great grandchildren, Elijah, Alex, Makayla, George, Marissa, Dalton, Paige, Ava, Kameron, Shane, Zach, Noah, Blake, Deston and Sophie; great, great grandchild Mia; sister Joyce (Ray) Conley and sister in law Elsie Catron. She was preceded in death by her husband George Elam; sons George Henry Elam Jr. and David Wayne Elam; and brothers Eugene Catron and Troy “Runt” Catron.

Services were Monday, March 22, 2021 at 2 pm at Davis and Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Raymond Tipton. Visitation was held Monday 12-2pm. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery in Stanton, Kentucky.

Harlan S. Walters, 63, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 6, after a brief illness. He was born on July 29, 1957 to the late James and Wynoka Walters in Lexington, Kentucky. Harlan is survived by his brother Michael (Karen) Walters and his beloved girlfriend, Jeannie Walker. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and cherished friends. Harlan was pre-deceased by his wife, Angela (Peyton) Walters, his sister, Rosie (Walters) Pyles, and his brother Richmond (Richie) Walters. Harlan served honorably with the U.S. Army Special Forces and was a Master Electrician by trade. He owned his own electrical contracting business and was also a member of the Freemasons. Harlan loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing, hunting, and hiking. He never met a stranger and was blessed with more friends than he could count. He had a kind, generous personality and he will be greatly missed by many. A memorial service in his honor will take place on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Clear Creek Baptist Church at 6:00pm.

Bonnie Louise Rawlinson, 68, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born July 6, 1952 in Winchester to the late Roy and Dorothy Sparks. Survivors include, brothers, Benny (Betty) Sparks, Bobby Sparks, and Wayne Sparks; and sister, Treva Hollon; granddaughter, Taylor; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Travis; and brothers, Jody, Orlan, and Don Sparks. Services were Wednesday, March 17, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation was Wednesday after 10:00AM. Burial was in Hobbs Cemetery, Campton with family serving as pallbearers.

Karen Jo Means, age 61 of Stanton, Kentucky, widow of Danny Dale Means passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center from complications of breast cancer. Born in Winchester, Kentucky she was the daughter of Linda Sparks Thorpe and the late Thomas Sherman Thorpe. Karen was a 1976 graduate of Powell County High School, a homemaker and spent her life taking great care of her son, Justin Dale Means. She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Smith and her son, Justin Dale Means of Clay City; her mother, Linda Sparks Thorpe of Stanton and three grandchildren, Aiden Faulkner, Riley Faulkner and Easton Smith. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Anthony Molihan were held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was Sunday from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial was in Means Cemetery with David Thorpe, Larry Means, Zach Means, Shannon Smith, Garry Tipton, Bryan Howard, Elbert Steele and Bruce Spencer serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Forrest Trent, 82, of Stanton, husband of Janice Smallwood Trent, went to be with his Lord on March 19, 2021 with his loving family by his bed side. He was the son of the late Everett and Flossie Scott Trent. He and Janice were happily married 62 years, 8 months, 19 days. From this union was born two daughters Debra Trent, Cheryl (Barrett) Bromich of Chandler, AZ and one son Larry Forrest Trent, Jr. deceased. He was a devoted loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a friend to all.

He was a retired business man. He owned and operated Trent’s Used Cars, Trent’s Service Station and Trent’s Trucking from 1960 to 1997. In 1997 Janice and Forrest spent the winters in Okeechobee, FL until this winter. They enjoyed biking, fishing and boating. They loved spending time with Uncle Luther and Aunt Gladys Trent and their family every winter. He had helped with some building of the church there with his Uncle. He also helped on the Stanton First Church of God when built in 1972.

He had served his church as an usher and board member. He belonged to Beechfork Golf Club and Powell County Historical Society. He volunteered a short time at Powell County Food Bank.

Also surviving are five grandchildren, Bobbi (Kent) Woods, Barrett Bromich, Seth Trent (Emily) of Chandler, AZ, Larry Dakota (Katlyn) Trent, Danielle Rowland of Stanton, KY; three great grandchildren, Charlee Trent, Ryleigh Rowland and Gatlin Townsend and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Trent; one brother, Herbert (Ruth Ann) Trent and a nephew, Jeffrey (Fran) Trent; a niece, Valerie McNeal and nephews, John Trent and William Trent, Jr. of Florida and John, Carson and Philip Evans of Grant County.

Visitation and funeral services were held at Stanton First Church of God on Monday, March 22, 2021 beginning at noon until funeral services at 2:00 P.M. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Dakota Trent, Barrett Bromich Jr., Kent Woods, Seth Trent, Steve Townsend and Jeff Trent serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the congregation of Stanton First Church of God and CWC Ladies Missionary Group. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Linda Lou “Boo” Thorpe, age 75, widow of William Morton “Bill” Thorpe of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at her residence. Born in Stanton, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Courtney Roberts, Sr. and the late Zola Neal Roberts and she was a member of Stanton Assembly of God. She was a graduate of Powell County High School and a former Powell County Deputy Jailer. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her son, Clinton Wade Thorpe and her daughter, Charla Jo Thorpe; her brother, John Wayne Roberts and her sister, Pearline Brewer. She is survived by daughter, Sharon Taylor of Okeechobee, FL; daughter-in-law, Michelle Thorpe of Stanton; three brothers: Charles (Emma) Roberts of Versailles, Courtney (Jeanne) Roberts, Jr. of Dayton and J. C. (Judy) Roberts of Franklin, OH; four sisters: Rachel Drake, Bonnie Crabtree, Phyllis McIntosh and Vickie (Gary) Asch all of Stanton; six grandchildren: Jazmen Thorpe, Sarah Thorpe, Alyssa Hendershot, Courtney Thorpe, Jacey Thorpe and Leah Taylor-Wright and two great grandchildren, Kaleb Morton Thorpe and Octavia Charles. Funeral services were conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky officiated by Brother Johnny Hurt. Funeral Services were viewed via Facebook Live at Hearne Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Roberts Cemetery with Colin Frazier, Rick Roberts, Keegan Holland, Dennis Curtis, Travis Crabtree and Gary Asch, III serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are David Thorpe, Timmy Frazier, Gary Lee Asch, II and Lillie Mae Adams. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Peggy Virginia Lewis, age 80, widow of Donald Lewis of Portage, Indiana passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the residence of her sister, Phyllis Hurt Hobbs in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Hazard, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Hurt and the late Oshia Holiday Hurt. She was a former billing supervisor at Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, Indiana and a member of 29th Avenue Baptist Church. She was a former member of Lake Station, Indiana VFW and a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Kaye Lewis, five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by two sons, Don Allen (Sally) Lewis of Portage, IN and Steven (Silvana) Lewis of Cave Creek, AZ; two daughters, Lisa (Mohammed) Yaakoubi and Susan (Emily) Smitka of Portage, IN; one brother, Johnny (Joyce) Hurt of Stanton; two sisters, Phyllis Hurt Hobbs of Stanton and Betty (Archy) Rainy of Columbus, GA along with 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Johnny Hurt were held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial followed in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton, KY with Ben Terry, Nathan Terry, Paul Utley, Alex Utley, Austin Utley, Mark Adams and Andrew Shepherd serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.