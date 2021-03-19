By: Lisa Johnson, CCT Writer

Saturday, March 13 from 11 am until 8 pm, R&B Restaurant in Clay City held a fundraiser to aid flood victims. Live entertainment on the scene was provided by owners Randall and Beth Richardson. Silent auction items and baked goods were all sold/auctioned off to raise more than two-thousand dollars for Powell County flood victims. The R&B restaurant idea created by three waitresses has been one of the most community-involved and supportive events around. Always on the front and putting community first, they frequently push the limits when others are in need. There was a positive and charitable atmosphere, served with splendid dining and exceptional entertainment, all for a greater cause.