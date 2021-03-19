James Michael Chapman, age 68, of Nancy, Kentucky passed away on February 27, 2021 at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky he was the son of the late Almus Chapman and the late Ella Jean Smith Chapman and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, Jamie Chapman, a brother, Damon Ray Chapman and a sister, Paula Combs. He is survived by four sons: Lloyd (Whitney Ann) Chapman of Nancy, Michael (Kacie) Latham of Science Hill, Brian Chapman of Owingsville and Kevin (Tracie) Butler of Somerset; one daughter, Crystal Chapman of Somerset; one brother, Almus Clinton “A. C.” Chapman of Irvine; one sister, Vada Barnes of Irvine; eight grandchildren: Emily Jean Shrout, Harley Shrout, Skyler Garcia, Javier Garcia, Michael Latham, Jr., Olivia Latham, Victoria Strong and Samantha Strong. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Ben Liston were conducted at 5:00 P.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors was in Donnie G. Randall Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Jamie Young, Lloyd Chapman, Michael Latham, Brian Chapman and Kevin Butler serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Peggy Virginia Lewis, age 80, widow of Donald Lewis of Portage, Indiana passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the residence of her sister, Phyllis Hurt Hobbs in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Hazard, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Hurt and the late Oshia Holiday Hurt. She was a former billing supervisor at Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, Indiana and a member of 29th Avenue Baptist Church. She was a former member of Lake Station, Indiana VFW and a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Kaye Lewis, five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by two sons, Don Allen (Sally) Lewis of Portage, IN and Steven (Silvana) Lewis of Cave Creek, AZ; two daughters, Lisa (Mohammed) Yaakoubi and Susan (Emily) Smitka of Portage, IN; one brother, Johnny (Joyce) Hurt of Stanton; two sisters, Phyllis Hurt Hobbs of Stanton and Betty (Archy) Rainy of Columbus, GA along with 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Johnny Hurt was held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial followed in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton, KY with Ben Terry, Nathan Terry, Paul Utley, Alex Utley, Austin Utley, Mark Adams and Andrew Shepherd serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Brenda Sue Curtis Tipton, 70, of Winchester passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Baptist Health. She was born November 6, 1950 to Nova and Della Curtis. She is survived by a daughter Belissa Lisa Hall Jett of Winchester, five grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, a brother Nova Curtis JR of Stanton, three sister’s Marcella Banks of Winchester, Carol Spangler of Clay City and Joyce Parido of Clay City. She was preceded in death by her parents Nova and Della Curtis, a son Larry Anderson, a daughter Belinda Ross, four sisters Lynda Ballard, Phyllis Curtis, Margaret Curtis, Rosella Mullins and a brother Stevenson Curtis. Funeral services were held 1 PM Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Tony Story officiating. Visitation was Thursday from 11 AM till time of the service. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Betty Jane Daniel, 89, widow of Harry Donald Daniel, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. She was born September 25, 1931 to the late Lonnie Forrest and Hazel Merle Blankenship Shouse. Survivors include, sister, Faye Jones, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Sharen Ann Daniel, and son, Keith Daniel. Services were Wednesday, March 10, 11:00AM Clay City United Methodist Church by Rev. Kim Rose. Visitation was Wednesday after 9:00AM at the church. Burial in Clay City Eaton Cemetery.

Karen Jo Means, age 61 of Stanton, Kentucky, widow of Danny Dale Means passed away

on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center from complications of breast cancer. Born in Winchester, Kentucky she was the daughter of Linda Sparks Thorpe and the late Thomas Sherman Thorpe. Karen was a 1976 graduate of Powell County High School, a homemaker and spent her life taking great care of her son, Justin Dale Means. She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Smith and her son, Justin Dale Means of Clay City; her mother, Linda Sparks Thorpe of Stanton and three grandchildren, Aiden Faulkner, Riley Faulkner and Easton Smith. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Anthony Molihan was held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was Sunday from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial was in Means Cemetery with David Thorpe, Larry Means, Zach Means, Shannon Smith, Garry Tipton, Bryan Howard, Elbert Steele and Bruce Spencer serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Bonnie Louise Rawlinson, 68, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born July 6, 1952 in Winchester to the late Roy and Dorothy Sparks. Survivors include, brothers, Benny (Betty) Sparks, Bobby Sparks, and Wayne Sparks; and sister, Treva Hollon. Burial in Hobbs Cemetery, Campton. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.