By: Lisa Johnson, Clay City Times Writer

Last week’s floods have left many of us wet! The City of Clay was no exception, being all but surrounded by the Red River. The state disaster declaration brought many people from all over here to contribute to the long list of needs of the community as a result of the flooding. Congressman Andy Barr came to inspect the damage and brought much needed items including cleaning supplies for residents. A telethon was held on Monday, March 8th, by WKYT Kentucky Local News Program including News Anchor and Reporter, Andrea Walker and crew, to raise funds for Clay City and others who were impacted. As the stories unfold we are hearing some harrowing tales of drivers who made bad decisions, two in particular who allegedly washed out on Irvine Road, one barely escaping the car as it was swept away requiring the man to climb into a tree to save his own life as rescue workers scrambled to save him. The Clay City Mayor’s office and city hall set up the front lot to hand out cleanup supplies for those whose homes and businesses were effected. It was a record flood that will leave a lasting memory. Many thanks were owed to all who rose to the occasion and supported their community and neighbors.