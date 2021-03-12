Mary Anderson, age 81, widow of Willie Harvey Anderson of Clay City, Kentucky passed away at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Born in Pikeville, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Archie Newell and the late Manda Hall Newell and she was a member of Bowen Church of Christ. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Sherman Ray Johnson; stepson, Darrell Anderson; stepdaughter, Debbie Slone; grandson, Jeremy Adkins; brothers, Luke Newell, Willie Newell and Arthur Newell and her sister, Hazel Gillum. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Scott) Mattingly of Lawrenceburg; one sister, Pearl Gillum of West Liberty; eight grandchildren: William Mattingly, Alicia (Alexis) Johnson, Josh Adkins, Michelle Anderson Tackett, Justin Anderson, Adam Slone, Jessica Slone and Amanda Fraley; 11 great grandchildren: Kylee Martin, Kayden Parks, Madison Tackett, Avery Tackett, Brooklyn Paige Slone, Ayden Joseph Slone, Taylor Cheynee Slone, Deborah Loreen Slone, Victoria Taylor Cunningham, Casey Cheyenne Jones and Luke Jeffrey Flinchum and one great-great grandchild, Sophie Grace Cunningham. Mary Anderson was beloved by all. She loved her family and friends to the depth of her soul. She graded Bible lessons online for people all around the world, and made many friends in the process. She loved making her beautiful quilts, working in the garden, and reading a good book. She was especially fond of all animals and wildlife. No person or animal would ever leave her home hungry. She left a lasting impression on all who met her. Mary’s beautiful heart will never be forgotten. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Daniel Newell were held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. in Stanton. Visitation was at 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial was in Johnson Cemetery with Adam Slone, Kollin Parks, Wayne McClure, Josh Adkins, Mark Newell and Toby Royse serving as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Powell County Pets. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Terry Smallwood, 62, of Stanton passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. She was born July 22, 1958 in Lexington to Alvin “Bug” and Pauline Smallwood. She is survived by a daughter Stephanie Booth and her husband David of Stanton, four grandchildren, and a sister Katherine Smallwood of Stanton. She was preceded in death by a son Jeremy Roberts, a brother Alan Smallwood, and three sisters Alice Welch, Peggy Bowen and Linda Kelly. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge.

Larry Green Wells, 66, of Clay City passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was born July 9, 1954 in Clay City to Sam and Mattie Wells. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed working with lawn mowers. He is survived by his wife Patricia Wells of Clay City, a stepson William Cottey and his wife Farrah of Germantown, KY, two step daughters BJ Lamb and husband Leon of Florida, Cindy Cottey of Maysville, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, two sisters Gathel Roberts and her husband Leon of Stanton and Shirley Conner of Clay City, He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Gordon Wells. Funeral services were held 1 PM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Donald Hale officiating. Friends visited Wednesday from 5 till 7 PM. Burial followed in the Kennon Cemetery. Pallbearers Mathew Campbell, Jimmy Campbell, Johnny Centers, Christian Hall, Austin Smith and Jim Wells. Honorary pallbearers are Sammy Conner, Danny Pitts, Nathan Willoughby and Shirley Pitts. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Wallace Clay Neal, age 80, husband of Sharon Morton Neal of Winchester, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Stanton, KY he was the son of the late Wardie Hardin Neal and the late Allene Lawson Neal. He was a former employee of Cooper Tire, East Kentucky Power and Rockwell International. Wallace was a member of Calvary Christian Church in Winchester and he enjoyed farming, fishing and watching the television show Kentucky Afield. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Ann Neal. Wallace is survived by his wife, Sharon Morton Neal and three children, Anthony (Dianna) Neal, Jeff (Mary) Neal and Deborah Watson all of Winchester; a brother, David (Kathy) Neal; two sisters, Linda (Willard) Estep and Betty (Howard) Pelfrey and sister-in-law, Faye Garrett all of Stanton; five grandchildren: Kagan Watson, McKaley Watson, Alex (Samantha) Neal, Justin Neal and Jessica Neal along with three great grandchildren, Hunter Watson, Alyse Neal and Bowen Neal. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Willard Estep was held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Alex Neal, Justin Neal, Chris Brogli, Chris Neal, Kelly Neal, Brandon Neal and Jeff Neal serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Don Bellamy, Judy Bellamy, Cleona Spencer, Kelly Brown, Rita Collins and Deanna Wallace. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Timothy Ray Vivian, 57, of Clay City passed away at his residence Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born July 27, 1963 to Carl and Wanda Vivian. He was a 1981 Graduate of the Montgomery Co. High School and a Graduate of the University of Auburn Veterinarian School where he also taught. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Horse Association. He is survived by Ethan Vivian a cousin that he raised like a son. He was preceded by his parents Carl and Wanda Vivian and a brother Jeffery Vivian. A graveside service was held 11AM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the West Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Danny McIntosh, 70, of Ravenna husband of Sharon McIntosh passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born in Estill County February 21, 1950 to Pleasant and Murdell McIntosh. He was a member of the Irvine Free Methodist Church and worked for Carhart for 45 year. He is survived by his wife Sharon McIntosh, a son Danny P. McIntosh (Glenna), a daughter Michelle Tipton (Erin), four grandchildren Danny Glenn McIntosh, Nolan McIntosh, Keithen Tipton, Hannah Tipton and a brother Jerry McIntosh. He was preceded in death by his parents Pleasant and Murdell McIntosh, three brothers David McIntosh, Kyle McIntosh, Allen McIntosh and two sisters Faye Patrick and Ruth Henry. A celebration of life was held 2:30 Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Irvine Free Methodist Church. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Phyllis E. Curtis, 67, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born November 8, 1953 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to the late Nova Wayne and Mauldie Bell Curtis. Survivors include, son, Elbert Hugh (Amber) Tipton; grandchildren, David Tipton, Cameron Tipton, Greyson Tipton, and Kara Maham; brother, Nova Wayne (Crystal) Curtis Jr.; sisters, Joyce (Ray) Parido, Carol (Bo) Spangler, Marcella Banks, and Brenda Tipton; special companion, Larry Parido. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Linda Ballard, Rose (David) Mullins, Margaret Ann; and brother, Stevenson Wayne. Services were Saturday, March 6, 1:00PM by Rev. Kim Rose. Visitation was Friday after 5:00PM at the funeral home. Burial was in Salem Cemetery with Steven Spangler, David Spangler, John Parido, Joseph Curtis, Tommy Pelfrey, and Darrell Pelfrey. Honorary pallbearers serving, Ray Parido, Bo Spangler, Shane Parido, Nick Burton, Jeff Burton, Frank Tolson, Shelby Rogers, David Tipton, and Greyson Tipton