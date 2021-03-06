John “Don” Hayes, 81, of Mt. Sterling passed away at his residence Monday, February 22, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born in Banger, KY February 12, 1940 to Clifton and Estill Hayes. He was retired from the Kentucky State Road Department and was a farmer. He loved fishing and horseshoes. He was a member of the Thrive Church and the National Horseshoe Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Hayes of Mt. Sterling, a son John Hayes and wife Janet of Mt. Sterling, step son’s Ernie Ferguson and wife Brenda, David Ferguson and wife Connie, two daughters Teresa Spencer and husband Clarence of Mt. Sterling, Donna Oakley and husband Larry of Mt. Sterling, a step daughter LaVonda Denham and husband Jeff, thirteen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, a brother Charlie Saunders of Frenchburg and a sister Jerri Eberhardt of Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Estill Hayes, a brother Ralph Hayes and two sisters Clete Lewis and Vera Lindsey. Funeral services were held 12 PM Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Lloyd Latimer officiating. Friends visited Thursday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial followed in the Grassy Lick Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mike Oakley, Ethan Hayes, Wayne Belcher, Danny Walding, Marcus Roland and Eugene Markland. Honorary pallbearers are Clarence Spencer JR, Clarence Spencer III and the Mt. Sterling Horseshoe League. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge

Gerald Hoskins, 83, of Irvine passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Irvine Nursing and Rehab. He was born April 14, 1937 in Manchester. He was a retired Crane Operator. He is survived by three sons Jacob Hoskins of Irvine, Timothy Hoskins of Irvine, Daniel Hoskins of Irvine and a daughter Nora Bowles of Christopher of Jeffersonville. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Ronald Eston Pelfrey, 57, husband of Regina Hall Pelfrey, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1963 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to the late Shirley Pelfrey and the late Louise Morrison Ledford. Survivors include, wife, Regina Pelfrey; son, Ronald Thomas (Rachel) Pelfrey; daughter, Kimberly (Alex) Chugg; grandchildren, Nolan Ryan Pelfrey and Brantley Arnold James Pelfrey; brothers, Eddie (Debbie) Pelfrey, Bill (Rose) Pelfrey, and Rudy (Sandy) Morrison; sisters, Lisa (Phillip) Blythe and Ann (Joe) Wagers; step-father, Arnold Ledford; step-mother, Jane Rogers. Services were Wednesday, February 24, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Anthony Marshall and Bill Pelfrey. Visitation was Tuesday after 5:00PM. Burial was in Helton Hill Cemetery with Darrell Pelfrey, Brandon Pelfrey, Elbert TIpton, Jeff Hall, Daniel Pelfrey, and Michael Pelfrey serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Tom Hillard, Middlefork Fire Department, and Hospice East.

Curtis Wayne Rose, 72, husband of Delois Rose, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born August 20, 1948 in Stanton, Kentucky to Curtis and Irene McIntosh Rose. He was a retired employee of Catalent and a Marine Veteran. Survivors include, wife, Delois Rose; sons, Christopher Rose and Derek (Jackie Russell) Rose; daughters, April (Johnny) Willoughby, Priscilla (Josh Taulbee) Rose, Stacy (Bill Taulbee) Rose, and Ashley (Nathan) Trimble; brothers, Randy (Debbie) Rose; sister, Bertha Blackwell, Linda Sue (Jack) Mullins, and Sandy Rose; grandchildren, Courtney (Josh Teasley) Willoughby, Haleigh Willoughby, Keeley Willoughby, Ethan Rose, Mason Taulbee, Justin Rose, Cameron Rose, Sophie Taulbee, Gunner Taulbee, and Ayden Rose; great-grandchildren, Harper Rose, Colton Rose, and Gannon Teasley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Irene Rose; sister, Rebecca Jones; brothers, Tommy Rose and Johnny Rose; and granddaughter, Gracie Rose Taulbee. Services were Monday, March 1, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro Steve Skinner and Bro Sammy Faulkner. Visitation was Monday after 12:00PM at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers serving, Chris Rose, Derek Rose, Ethan Rose, Justin Rose, Cameron Rose, Johnny Willoughby, Bill Taulbee, and Nathan Trimble.