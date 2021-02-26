By: MADISON FUGATE Editor

Local business, Parts City Auto Parts, located in Stanton made a generous offer to those serving the needs of others during these treacherous winter storms. As an effort to extend their gratitude to the services that are necessary to keep life as normal as possible during these conditions, the auto parts store invited these dedicated workers such as road crews, linemen, and any other emergency crews working out in this weather into their business for a warm cup of coffee or hot chocolate on the house. By offering these warm drinks at no cost during these frigid temperatures, the business states in light of the gesture, this is “Just a small way we can say ‘thank you’ for keeping our roads clean and our lights on.” Store manager, Amy Knox-Baker, shares her family owns the store and “We just want to thank all the lineman, road crews, and emergency personnel.” Amy also reports that though an exact figure wasn’t tallied, there were definitely some of these hometown heroes to take advantage of the opportunity.