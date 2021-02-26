Ronald L Abney, 50, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home. He was born October 23, 1970 to the late Ronald Lynn Abney and Debra McKinney Crabtree. Survivors include, Mother, Debra Crabtree, Stanton; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald L Abney; brother, Wallace Keith Abney; and sister, Jennifer McPhearson. Services were Tuesday, February 23, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was Tuesday after 12:00PM. Burial in Kennon Cemetery with Jimmy Dale McKinney, Glen McKinney, Douglas McKinney, Vaulty Tyra, Brian Weldi, and Jessica Tyra serving as pallbearers.

Ricky Lynn Haney, 58 of Jeffersonville passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born September 19, 1962 to Henry Clay and Lorraine Hany. He was a farmer. He is survived by his wife Donna Haney, and two brothers Vaughn Haney and his wife Anita of Mt. Sterling and Jeff Haney and his wife Nancy. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Clay and Lorraine Haney. Funeral services were held 12 PM Friday, February 18, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Friends may visit Friday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial will be in the Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Danny McIntosh, 70, of Ravenna husband of Sharon McIntosh passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born in Estill County February 21, 1950 to Pleasant and Murdell McIntosh. He was a member of the Irvine Free Methodist Church and worked for Carhart for 45 year. He is survived by his wife Sharon McIntosh, a son Danny P. McIntosh (Glenna), a daughter Michelle Tipton (Erin), four grandchildren Danny Glenn McIntosh, Nolan McIntosh, Keithen Tipton, Hannah Tipton and a brother Jerry McIntosh. He was preceded in death by his parents Pleasant and Murdell McIntosh, three brothers David McIntosh, Kyle McIntosh, Allen McIntosh and two sisters Faye Patrick and Ruth Henry. A celebration of life was held Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Irvine Free Methodist Church with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge.

Bobby J. Williams, 75, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Saint Clair Hospital in Morehead. He was born in Sharpsburg September 14, 1946 to Earl and Nancy Williams. He was retired from Hobarts. He is survived by his partner Violet Jolly, a son Gary Williams, a daughter Lisa Williams two grandchildren and a brother. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Nancy Williams, a son Tony Williams and an infant brother. Funeral services were held Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Terry Reichencach officiating. Burial followed in the Townsend Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.