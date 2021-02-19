By: Madison Fugate

Although there’s very limited variables this pandemic has not drastically impacted at this point, the residents at the nursing homes and their families have perhaps been some of the most severely impacted throughout this entire process. This is why those who are responsible for the well-being, both mentally and physically, of these residents who have been apart from their families, have stepped up in more ways than one to offer them the support they need to survive these overwhelming circumstances and hopefully soon find the light at the end of the tunnel. On January 15th, the residents and staff at the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In light of this news, the staff plan to host a “Kiss COVID Goodbye Party!” for their residents. Normally, with almost any holiday or big event approaching, the staff at the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will collaborate together to host an event that is worth looking forward to for their residents. With Valentine’s Day being last week, the residents were first treated to a generous donation of balloons from the Family Dollar of Clay City, KY and some generous donations donated by other entities in the county as well. On February 12th, the residents were treated to a Valentine’s Day party where two residents were crowned as king and queen. Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Director, Kellie Sparks, summarized her thoughts in this next statement, “We are so incredibly thankful for the love and support our community has continued to show us. We are waiting as patiently as possible for our county to go back to yellow or green status so we can welcome our families back into our facility.” The Activities Director, Courtney Willoughby, added this statement, “Valentine’s Day is always a fun time at SNRC, it’s especially fun when the community gets involved! We had what looked like 300 balloons to give to the residents from Clay City Family Dollar. Along with roses, teddy bears, decor, and chocolates! Ms. Rae’Chells Children and Outreach librarian donated goody bags for all the residents and residents are still wearing their heart sunglasses! We also received Valentine cards from Red River Valley DAR, Happy Heart Christian Church, and GRC Y Club! We can’t thank the community enough for all the love and smiles put on our residents faces!”