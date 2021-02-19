Gaylord Rogers, age 87, widower of Shirley Rogers of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Born in Powell County, Kentucky he was the son of the late W. I. and Beatrice Brandenburg Rogers. Gaylord was a former oil well driller with Wiser Oil Company and member of Stanton First Church of God. He was a hard worker and was always there to help people. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, David Rogers. He is survived by his son, Richard (Sharon) Rogers of Irvine; stepdaughter, Janet Lynn Carroll of Stanton; brother, Clayton (Faye) Rogers of Bowen; two sisters, Clota Rogers of Stanton and Millie Rogers of Ravenna Junction; six grandchildren: Kyle (Tawny) Rogers, Casey (Rachel) Rogers, Darla (B.J.) Thompson, Jessica (Derrick) Taylor, Josh (Kayla) Carroll and Chris Carroll and nine great grandchildren: C. J. Rogers, Skylar Rogers, Jaxon Rogers, Claire Rogers, Corban Rogers, Braydon Thompson, Khloe Carroll, Alyssa Taylor and Hadlee Taylor. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery with Kyle Rogers, Casey Rogers, C. J. Rogers, Forest Lee Hunter, Steve Rogers and Josh Carroll serving as active pallbearers. Memorial donations may be made on our website to plant a tree in Gaylord’s memory. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Teddy Stidham, 59, of Stanton passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born August 22, 1961 in Hazard to Sam and Annie Stidham. He was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. He is survived by three sons Tim Stidham and his wife April of Stanton, George Stidham and wife Rebecca of Irvine, Aaron Stidham and wife Betty of Ashland, a daughter Nancy Stidham of Irvine, five grandchildren, three brothers Darrell Stidham and wife Addie of Hazard, Harold “Duck” Stidham and wife Hattie of Hazard, James Stidham and wife Wilma of Indiana and a sister Wanda Neace and her partner Kurt of Hazard. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Annie Stidham, a son Devan Stidham, a brother Fred Stidham and a sister Betty Baker. Funeral services were held 1 PM Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Friends visited Saturday from 5 till 7 PM. Burial was in the Williams Family Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Kelly Jones, 50, of Irvine passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was born August 5, 1970 to Darrell and Zula Johnson. She was a custodian for Baldwin and Associates. She is survived by her father Darrell Johnson, her husband Charles Leon Jones, two sons Charles Leon Todd Jones and his wife Elizabeth, Noah Dalton Brady Jones, a brother Darrel Johnson and a sister Chasity Wade. She was preceded in death by her mother Zula Johnson, and a brother Charles Crowe. Funeral services were held 12 PM Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Chapel in Irvine. Friends visited Tuesday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial was in the South Irvine Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers family ask donations be made to the Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Luke Newell, Sr., age 83, widower of Dorothy Sue Conley Newell of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Born in Pikeville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Archie and Amanda Hall Newell. Luke was a Church of Christ minister for over 60 years and he worked as a radio and television repairman with Thacker Appliances in Pikeville. Luke traveled to several different states to preach the word of God. He lived with a burning passion to preach God’s word and study the Bible. He was an excellent husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His surviving children are David (Pam) Newell of Viper, Thomas (Donna) Newell of Whitesburg, Daniel (Daisy) Newell of Mt. Sterling, Mark (Donna) “Bobbie” Newell of Clay City, Jesse (Geneva) Newell of Pikeville and Luke Newell, Jr. and his wife Emma of Carlisle, Michelle (Estil) Varney of Clay City; 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Visitation was held at Clay City Church of Christ from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, February 12, 2021. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Larry Shoemaker were at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the church. Burial was in Newell Cemetery, Clay City with David Newell, Thomas Newell, Daniel Newell, Mark Newell, Jesse Newell and Luke Newell, Jr. serving as active pallbearers and Estil Varney as an honorary pallbearer. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Kathy Ann Hurt, age 54, wife of Ernest Morgan Hurt of Stanton passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Toul-Rosieres, France she was the daughter of the late Wilford Ray and Maureen Wilson Spencer and a veteran of the U S Air Force. Kathy taught 6th grade social studies and English for nearly 20 years with the Montgomery County Board of Education and was selected Kentucky Teacher of the Year. She was a member of Cat Creek Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Lee Spencer and Karl Ray Spencer. Surviving relatives include her husband, Morgan Hurt; son, Kory (Kristen) Hurt of Corbin; three daughters: Suzannah (Michael) Shriner of Mt. Sterling, Kirsten (Jon) Shriner and Brigitte (Jamie) Hacker of Stanton; brother, Stephen (Margaret) Spencer of Chatsworth, GA; an uncle, Dewayne Spencer; ten grandchildren: Bentley Shriner, Blaise Shriner, Kherington Reynolds. Alishia Adams, Larissa Davidson, Timmy Davidson, Kelsey Hacker, Xavier Hacker, Morgan Collett and Allen Hacker and four great grandchildren: Eli Philpot, Kingston Davidson, Colton Collett and Maggie Bee Hurt. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Dwaine Meadows, Suzannah Shriner and Kirsten Shriner were held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, February 15, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Services were viewed via Facebook live at Hearne Funeral Home’s facebook page. Visitation was at 5:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Pallbearers are Jamie Hacker, Caleb Browning, Timmy Davidson, James Thelander, Bridget Hacker and Kory Hurt. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.