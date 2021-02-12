James William “Billy” Puckett, 88, husband of Julia Goodwin Puckett, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at his home. He was born August 16, 1932 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late Fred and Lona Hall Puckett. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Army and a retired farmer. Survivors include, wife, Julia Goodwin Puckett; sons, James Wallace Puckett and Paul Lee (Sugar) Puckett; daughters, Cynthia Lynn Puckett, Greta Denise (Johnny) McKinney, and Thelma Jean (Glendale) Lewis; sister, Alma Lee; grandchildren, Stephen Puckett, Bobby Puckett, Constance Puckett, Tyler Anderson, Landan McKinney, Sophie McKinney, Lauren McKinney, Hayley Conner, Nicholas Lewis, and Kenny Lewis; great-grandchildren, Abigail Moore, Peyton Kennon, Austin Puckett, and Andrew Puckett. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David Puckett; and sisters, Lorene Freeman and Joy Rice. Services were Monday, February 8, 2:00PM Kennon Cemetery, Clay City. Visitation was Sunday 5-9pm Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Burial in Kennon Cemetery with Nicholas Lewis, Glendale Lewis, Glen Rogers Jr., Bruce Freeman, Mark Rogers, and Stephen Puckett serving as pallbearers.

Lewis D. Willis, 55, of Irvine passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Irvine January 13, 1965 to Beverly and Bernice Willis. He was a mechanic. He is survived by his mother Bernice Willis, two sons Nicholas Willis, David Willis, three brothers Beverly K. Willis, Earl Willis, A. J. Willis and a sister Georgia Hardy and her husband Rick. He was preceded in death by his father Beverly Willis. Funeral services were held 11 AM Wednesday, February 3, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Friends visited Tuesday from 6 till 8 PM. Burial will be in the Hardy Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Raymond Goosey, 73, of Irvine passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 12, 1947 to Elmer and Pearl Goosey. He was a roofer. He is survived by his wife Linda Goosey, a son Raymond Christopher Goosey and wife Jill, five daughters Linda Puckett, Glenna Shean, Kathy Hull and husband Michael, Dani Goosey, Kayla Crabtree and husband Chris, eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two brother’s Bill Goosey, Jo Goosey, three sister’s Barbara Richardson, Brenda Logsdon and Geraldine Chaney and husband Steve. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Pearl Goosey, a grandson Hunter Shean, Sister Shirley Estes and a brother JR Goosey. Funeral services were held 3 PM Wednesday, February 3 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Goosey, Chris Crabtree, Bill Goosey, Trey Shean, Cory Shean and Tony Walling. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Austin MaKenzie Osman, 21, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born May 4, 1999 in Winchester. Austin is survived by: mother Sarah Osman McClure; brother Marshall Osman; grandfather Bobby L. Osman; aunts Deborah Back & Judy Back; uncle Larry Keith (Linda) Back; and many more aunts, uncles, & cousins. Additionally, he is survived by his girlfriend Kaylei Waldroup and by many other friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Maxine Osman and uncle James C. Back. Services were Saturday, February 6, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Dale Payne. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton with active pallbearers Hunter Bloom, Justin Carl, Devan McClure, Ryan Vanover, Marshall Osman, & Christian Williams. Honorary pallbearers include Bobby Shumaker, Caleb Campbell, Charles Sams, Taylor Wilson, Layne McKinney, Levi Bloom, & Cameron Tipton.

Jean Katherine Singer Derickson was born on July 23, 1926 in Stamping Ground, KY to Thomas and Eugenia Stone Singer. More lovingly known to most as “Granny Jean”, she loved every child she ever worked with as her own. She graduated from Stamping Ground High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College and began teaching in a two room school at Rosslyn in 1949. She also taught at Clay City Elementary and retired from Stanton Elementary School in 1984. She finally retired from substitute teaching and Homebound teaching after 51 years in June 2010. Jean then began working at Training His Treasures for nearly a decade, was a member of Retired Teachers and a founding member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Granny Jean passed away peacefully in her home at Stanton, KY after a short illness on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She left behind her three children: Virginia (Phillip) Todd, Carole (Roger) Overbee and Jennifer Derickson. Grandchildren: Becki (Brad) Hays, Derick Todd, Justin (Amanda) Todd, David (Tori) Marcum, Candace (Justin) Shepherd, Max Derickson and Katie Derickson. Great grandchildren: Dalton Hays, Declan Hays, Kyndall Marcum, Kyle Marcum, Gavin Shepherd, Grayson Shepherd, Griffyn Shepherd, Xavier Laws, Savannah Smego and Jacie Todd along with nieces, Peggy Kerr and Diana (Charles) Chambers a nephew, Ralph (Betty) Derickson, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas Derickson and very loved sister, Margaret Kerr. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Ben Liston and Bro. Joey Rogers were held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Derick Todd, Justin Todd, David Marcum, Justin Shepherd, Max Derickson, Dalton Hays and Declan Hays serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ernest Foster, Mary Webb, Billie Long, Patty Gordon, Emily Brewer, Anna Marie Baker, Dr. Charles Noss, Dr. Christy Kennon, Lacy Tipton and Members of the Powell County Retired Teacher’s Association. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice East, Training His Treasures, and the Powell County Food Bank. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Cordis Brown, age 93, widower of Golda Tuttle Brown, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Bloomington, KY he was the son of the late Ollie and Rosa Ellen Gullett Brown and an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Cordis opened Cider Hill Grocery Store in 1956 and he operated Brown’s IGA from 1958 until 1990. He was a former owner of Dalton’s Restaurant and a former member of the Powell County Lions Club. Cordis served as the Powell County Democratic Party chairman for over 20 years. He was a real estate developer, developing the Boone Creek and Beechfork communities and he was an owner and breeder of Thoroughbred horses. In addition to his parents and wife he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Stapleton and son, Darvin Sebastian; his brother, Sam Brown and two sisters, Louise Williams and Jean Brown Kelly. Cordis is survived by three children, Delbert Brown and Vicky Lynne Brown of Stanton and Leighanna Faye (Randy McDowell) Brown of Frankfort; his sister, Mary Margaret Brown of Lexington; grandchildren: Holly (Patrick) Miller, Wes Sebastian, Kelly (Matt Ratcliff) Sebastian, Evan Brown and Taylor Stapleton and three great grandchildren, Makayla Miller, Elleigh Miller and Ryder Ratcliff. Private funeral services were officiated by John Kelly will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors was in Resthaven Cemetery with Taylor Stapleton, Mason Williams, Matt Wingate, William Arflack, Landon Arflack, Patrick Miller and Matt Ratcliff serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Means, Aloha Means, Ken Williams, Larry Brown, Tom Wingate, Norman Arflack, David Dunn, David Goodwin, Glen Tipton, Pam Tipton, Tony Shultz, Bill Patrick, Randy McDowell, Parnell Lowe, Morris Gilbert, Winfred Hughes, Crugar Tuttle, Curtis Tuttle, Sherry Gillespie, Barbara Ratliff, Debra Gukeisen, Dorothy Brewer, Buddy Collins, Phyllis Collins and Rebecca Rose. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

E.L. Combs, age 80, passed away at his residence in Clay City, Kentucky on Friday, February 5, 2021. Born in Knott County, Kentucky he was the son of the late David Combs and the late Cynthia Ann Ritchie Combs. He was a Master Sergeant who served faithfully and honorably in the United States Air Force for 20 years from 1957 to 1977 and he was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans. E.L. always had felt as if his time in the military had greatly enriched his life. He loved traveling to the many places and countries that he got to see while in the service, and still had a passion for traveling even in his retirement. E.L. had always felt that the military had raised him. He loved spending time with his children and other loved ones, and always felt that family is everything. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, Timmie Wayne Combs along with several siblings. E. L. was survived by two sons, Timmie Wayne Dakota Combs and Shane Christopher Combs; three daughters: Mary Combs Bennett and her husband Wayne of Clay City, Elizabeth Combs of Clay City and Ida Combs Ford of Stanton; a stepson, John A. Fortner of Dalton, GA; a brother, Elbert (E. R.) Combs of Lakeside, CA; six grandchildren: Tiffany, Craig, Timmie, Brittany, Tabby and Marvin and several great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on February 9, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Graveside services with military honors will be in Elkins Cemetery at 1:30 P.M. on February 9, 2021. Active pallbearers are Anthony Daugherty, Timmie Combs, John Fortner, Wayne Bennett, Ida Ford and Tabby Feltner. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Audrey Charles, 95, of Winchester passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 27, 1925 in Powell County to Mildred and Myrtle Abney. She was a house wife and attended Vaughn’s Mill Church of God and Mt. Zion Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 69 years Albert “Frenchie” Charles, a son Carl Charles, daughter Donna Roe, two granddaughters that she raised Melissa Holland and Amy Barnes, five great grandchildren, a brother Bill Abney and wife Lois, two sisters Connie Haddix and Hazel Watkins. She was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Myrtle Abney and several brothers and sisters. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Burial followed in the Powell’s Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brennan Barnes, Andrew Prewitt, Ernie Barnes, William Prewitt, Carl Charles and Joe Parker. Honorary pallbearers were Shirley Pearido, Arnold and Maxine Vice, John Bradly and Shorty Howard. Albert would like to give a special thanks to Mellissa Holland for all the help she has been during this time. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Shawna Estes, 38, of Cynthiana formerly of Irvine passed away at her residence Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was born August 12, 1982 in Irvine to Beverly and Amy Jenkins. She was a member of the First Church of God in Cynthiana. She is survived by her mother Amy Jenkins, a son Dalton Comley, daughter Haley Estes, a brother Michael Murphy, a sister April Spivey, two half-sisters Michelle Jenkins and Rebecca Henry. She was preceded in death by her father Beverly Jenkins, a daughter Angel Estes, and two brothers Timmy and Phillip Jenkins. Funeral services were held Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Buford Powell officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers were Albert Hall, Lee Hall, Franklin Hall, Chris Hall, Landon Coomer and Keaton Henry. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Hybert Roger Atkinson, 82, husband of Sylvia Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at his home. He was born December 11, 1938 in Stanton to the late Marion and Nannie Bruce Rogers Atkinson. He was a retired employee of IBM and Navy Veteran. Survivors include, wife, Sylvia Atkinson; daughter, Esther (Michael) Bloom; brother, Marion (Sue) Atkinson; grandchildren, Trevor (Haley) Bloom, Gavin Bloom, and Abbi Bloom; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul Atkinson, and sister, Lucy Anne Crowe. Services were Sunday, February 7, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Brad Epperson. Active pallbearers serving Ricky Wasson, Chester Crabtree, Larry Epperson, Jimmy Strange, Austin Carter, Mike Townsend, and Larry Bailey. Honorary pallbearers serving, Talmadge Smallwood, Teresa Kinser, Butch Bloom, Lowell Briscoe, Shirley Briscoe, Julia Maness, Jimmy Skidmore, Mike & Betty Atkinson, and Staff at Hospice East.