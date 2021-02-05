Press Release courtesy of: Powell County Fiscal Court Public Information

The Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association (KMCA), headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky delivered over 550 pairs of new shoes to Bowen Elementary School on December 8, 2020. The shoes were donated by elected Magistrates & Commissioners from all over the state.

The Association held its shoe drive at the KMCA Annual Spring Conference in March of 2020. “We are truly blessed. Our association is made up of genuine public servants and I am honored to be a part of this worthy endeavor” says Hart County Magistrate & Association President Gary Gardner.

“Like many other counties, we have our fair share of need here and I am humbled that our Fiscal Court peers from other Counties chose Powell County students to be the recipient of this year’s KMCA shoe drive donation” says Powell County Magistrate Timmy Tipton. “I couldn’t be more proud of this shoe drive and all the County Magistrates & County Commissioners statewide. What a blessing for our County”.

Members of the Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association from the Powell County Fiscal Court are Chad Patton, Powell County Magistrate District 1; Dennis Combs, Powell County Magistrate District 2; Mike Lockard, Powell County Magistrate District 3; Timmy Tipton, Powell County Magistrate District 4 and Donna Gabbard, Powell County Magistrate District 5.

Formed in 1952, the Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association is a statewide non-profit organization that is the voice for all Kentucky Fiscal Courts and all 563 Elected County Magistrates & County Commissioners in Frankfort. The Association provides training, education and serves as a local government resource to county elected Magistrates and Commissioners. The Association Board of Directors chose Powell County based on a variety of factors including: location, median household income, child poverty rate and member participation in the association.

“The KMCA Shoe Drive would not be possible without the generosity of the county elected officials in every County” says JC Young, KMCA Executive Director. “One of our objectives through the KMCA shoe drive program is to attempt to take away a potential insecurity for any student… New shoes can maybe alter an inferior attitude and if 500 pairs of new shoes creates a positive attitude for one single student, it was worth it…”

“When we received the call from the Magistrates & Commissioners Association regarding our nomination as the recipient, we were humbled and excited” said Judge James Anderson, Powell County Judge Executive. “There will be many students that will benefit from these shoes and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

The 2021 KMCA Shoe Drive will take place at their Annual Spring Conference, March 10-12, 2021.

