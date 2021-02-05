Jesse Mark White, 61, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Campton, Kentucky. He was born July 23, 1959 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Charles Lowell and Lillie Mae Johnson White. He was a retired bus driver for the Wolfe County Schools, a referee for the 14th Region, and cemetery equipment specialist. Survivors include, daughters, Angie (Chris) Halsey, Lori (John) Halsey; son, Dusty White; brother, Bill (Linda) White and Tim (Darlene) White; sisters, Wilma Terrill and Diane (Bob) ALlen; grandchildren, Blake (Carlee Picklesimer) Halsey, Ellie (Caleb Spencer) Halsey, and Conner Halsey; mother of his children, Glenda (Larry) Southers; special family, Reed and Shirley Hurt. Services were Sunday, January 31, 2:00PM by Rev. Stephen Donithan. Visitation was Saturday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Johnson Cemetery with John Halsey, Chris Halsey, Dusty White, Benny Campbell, Ben White, Blake Halsey, Conner Halsey, Charles Swift, and Kenny Bell serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Fellow bus drivers at the Wolfe County School System and fellow referees and umpires in the 14th Region.

Alice Ann Dunaway Seaman, 56, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her home in Winchester, KY. She was born Sunday, August 16, 1964 in Winchester to the late Ollie & Dorothy Rogers Dunaway. Survivors include: sons Charles (Krystal) Barker & Shane Woosley; brother William “Billy” Dunaway; sisters Sharon (Donnie) Rogers, Dorothy Ruth Stull, Carolyn Skidmore, Sheila (Danny) Barnett, & Debra Stamper; grandchildren Alex Barker, Athena Ramsey, & Leiliana Woosley; and special friends Betty Barker & “Pappy.” In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Paul Dunaway & Larry David Dunaway and by sister Phyllis Smith. Funeral service were Wednesday, January 27 at 1:00PM. Visitation was Wednesday at 10:00AM for family, 11:00AM for friends.

Lillie June Hobbs, age 83, of Chaneyville Road, Stanton, Kentucky passed away at her residence on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Lillie was the widow Charles Hobbs. Born in Stanton, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Bert Spencer and the late Ethel Kincaid Spencer. Lillie retired from the Cabinet of Human Resources were she was employed as a secretary. She is survived by one son Mark (Debbie) Hobbs of Nicholasville, one daughter Shirley Joyce (Harold) Holder of Stanton, Kentucky, four grandchildren: Miranda Casey, Timothy Chaney, Chelsey Chaney and Holly Fisher and six great grandchildren: Austin Adkins, Ethan Adkins, Abigail Fisher, Isabelle Fisher, Elayna Fisher and Jordan Chaney. In addition to her husband and her parents she was preceded in death by five sisters: Magdalene Bennett, Wilberta Hedgeworth, Edalyn Rodenbach, Wanda Belcher and Yvonne Smith. Funeral services were officiated by Brother James Harold Combs will be conducted on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was held on Wednesday as well from 5:00 P.M. until service time at Hearne Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers are Connie Townsend, Josh Adkins, Mary Jayne Casey, Kevin Chaney, Matilda Holder, James Chaney, Dottie Chaney, Melanie Banfield and Annie Townsend. Arrangement are conducted by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Rhonda McKenzie, 55, of Clay City passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at her residence. She was a former employee of the Stanton Nursing Home. She is survived by her fiancé Dewayne Stewart, four sons Steven Puckett, Bobby Puckett, Andrew Ritchie, Bryan Moore, a daughter Mary Strange, twelve grandchildren and three sisters Bernice Anderson, Mary Wilson and Sherry Justice. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Anderson. Graveside services were held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Potts Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Roberta Hall Handy, 85, of Clay City passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born March 28, 1935 to Robert and Zella Wells. She was a member of the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church and a former factory worker. She is survived by two sons Nelson Hall and wife Louise, Rocky Hall, two daughters Charlotte Stamper, Judy McClure and husband Bill, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, five great – great grandchildren and a sister Justene Humfleet and husband Gene. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Zella Wells, husband Montford Hall, a son Dewey Hall, two brother’s William and James Wells, and four sisters Hattie Puckett, Bernice Watson, Alice Powell and Levena Catchings. Funeral services were held Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Sammy Faulkner officiating. Burial followed in the Kennon Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Bill McClure, Devan McClure, Jacob Hall, Ronnie Teagarden, Justin Olinger and Jeremy Olinger. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Eddie L. Brandenburg, 65, of Brodhead, husband of Patricia Brandenburg, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was born November 17, 1955 to Arlie and Fannie Brandenburg. He was a retired house painter and Artist. He is survived by his wife Patricia Brandenburg, his mother Fannie Brandenburg, four sons Kelly Shawn Brandenburg and wife Sebrina, William Charlton and wife Debbie, Anthony Charlton, Doug Brandenburg and wife Jessica, two daughters Tonya Charlton, Rebecca Rogers and husband Jackie, eighteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two brothers Anthony Brandenburg and Kevin Brandenburg. He was preceded in death by his father Arlie Brandenburg, a brother Dale Brandenburg and three grandchildren. Funeral services were held 12 PM Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Doyle Keaton officiating. Friends visited Saturday from 5 till 7 PM. Burial was in the McIntosh Cemetery in Irvine. His children will serve as pallbearers. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.