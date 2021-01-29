Robert Alan Chasteen, age 36, husband of Melissa Anderson Chasteen of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 82 in Irvine, Kentucky. Born in Irvine, Kentucky he was the son of Betty Ellen Chasteen of Stanton, Kentucky. He was employed by Southcreek Management Company where he served in the field of maintenance. The happiest day of his life was the day he married his wife, Melissa, as quoted by his sister in law, Cindy. He loved to play video games, fish and enjoyed making people laugh. In addition to his wife and mother Robert is survived by his brother, Eugene (Heather) Chasteen of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; one step son, Hunter Esteppe of Jeffersonville, Kentucky; one step daughter, Charity Esteppe of Salt Lick, Kentucky; one step grandchild, Skylah Sexton; one nephew, Christopher Chasteen and one niece, Shyanna Chasteen. Funeral services was held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was held on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at Hearne Funeral Home. Burial was conducted in Stanton Cemetery following the funeral service with Paul Clines, Cody Clines, Steve Esteppe, Hunter Esteppe, Mac Sexton, Travis Olinger and Austin Clines serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Raymond Goodwin, Cynthia Goodwin, Eugene Chasteen and co-workers at Southcreek Management Company. Arrangement are conducted by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Margie Ellen Rogers, 81, widow of Don Rogers, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Stanton, KY. She was born Wednesday, February 8, 1939 in Estill County, KY to the late Ruford & Stella Shuller Watson. A homemaker, she is survived by: son Richard “Ricky” Rogers of Lexington; daughters Donna Meadows, Linda Smith, Judy Lacy, & Patricia Willoughby, all of Stanton; eleven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 4 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Rogers; sons, Michael James Rogers and Roy Rogers; brothers, Bruce Watson and Teddy Watson; and sister, Bertha Wise. Services were Friday, January 22, 2:00PM by Rev. Raymond Tipton and Rev. James Smith. Visitation was Thursday after 6pm at the funeral home. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with her grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Donald J. Sheeks, Jr., 40, of Irvine passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born August 16, 1980 in Irvine to Donald SR and Judy Sheeks. He was a truck driver and a member of the Panola Baptist Church. He is survived by his mother Judy Sheeks, a son Malachi Begley and a sister Melissa Puckett. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Sheeks SR. A graveside services were held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Michael Wayne Trusty, 68, of Mt. Sterling passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born August 4, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio to Odust and Dorothy Trusty. He was a retired farmer and a member of the New Cut Pentecostal Church. He is survived by his wife Sharon Trusty, one son Shannon Trusty, one daughter Sharon Delagua, nine grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a brother Randell Trusty, two sisters Phillis Casebolt and husband Danny and Thelma Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents Odust and Dorothy Trusty, a son Odust Trusty, a daughter Melissa Trusty, and three brothers Jack, David and Ray Douglas Trusty. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Tommy Evans officiating. Burial followed in the Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.