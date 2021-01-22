Joyce Faye Burr, age 82, widow of Danny Keith Burr of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Lewisburg, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Ridgeway and Virginia Hanson Ridgeway. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by two daughters, Angela Burr and Tammy Burr, one sister, Jean Martin and by two brothers. Billy Ridgeway and Steve Ridgeway. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Jenise (Kevin) Babcock and Jacqueline (Ivan) Kirby of Stanton; one son, Jonathan Burr of Stanton; six grandchildren: April Babcock (Nathan) Johnson, Josh (Brandy) Babcock, Alanna Babcock, Amanda Babcock, Corey Kirby and Courtney Kirby; one brother, Bobby (Detra) Ridgeway of Clintonville, West Virginia and two sisters, Judi Gazaway of Lewisburg, West Virginia and Jane Ridgeway of White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia. Funeral services was held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, 884 North Jefferson Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia. Burial was conducted at Roach Cemetery on Muddy Creek Mountain following the funeral service with Robbie Martin, Jimmy Morgan, Billy Bowen, William Ridgeway, Bobby Joe Ridgeway and Robbie Ridgeway serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Martin and Kermit Begley. Local arrangement are conducted by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Frank Marion Carter, 90, widower of Reva Crabtree Carter, passed away at his home in Stanton, KY on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born Friday, July 11, 1930 in Lexington, KY to the late Joseph Alexander Carter Sr. and Anna Elizabeth (Swiggert) Carter. He graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington in 1948.

As a teenager, Frank worked hauling blocks of ice to businesses an houses throughout Lexington and would also spend summers working on his uncle’s farm in Bourbo county and in Ohio doing other miscellaneous jobs. He worked as a proof readerfor the Lexington Herald-Leader before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1951 (‘51-’55) where he was a member of the special secretradar division with the 514th Fighter Interceptor Squadron an achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He was one of the first two business consultant in the state ofKentucky for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, after which he also worked for Tennessee Life Insurance He worked as a bridge inspector for the state during the constructionof the Mountain Parkway. He was Vice President of Power Line Construction for many years. Before retirement,he worked as a foreman/inspector for Sheehan Pipeline and Texas Eastern Pipe Line. He was an avid coonhunter and was the president of the National Plott Hound Association for a period of time.

Frank married Reva Jean Crabtree on July 7, 1956. His children were Georgia Kay Carter King & Frank Joseph (Karron) Carter. Grandchildren include William Christopher King, Tylar Joseph Carter, Elizabeth Rylee Carter, & Dylan Clay Carter. He was precdeded in death by his wife Reva, daughter Georgia, and brother Joseph Alexander Carter Jr. Frank loved his family beyond measure.

Funeral service was 2:00PM Sunday, January 17 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial was at Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton. Pallbearers include David Carter, Tylar Carter, Chris King, George Skidmore, Henry Skidmore, Mike Skidmore, Don Crabtree, & Tim Marcum. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Skidmore, Mike Trent, and all of Frank’s nephews and nieces.

Linda Conner, 66, of Stanton, KY passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born Wednesday, May 26, 1954 in Oneida, TN to the late Seay and Louise England Patrick. Ms. Conner’s survivors include: daughter Susan Conner; brother David (Bernice) Patrick; sisters Mary (Wayne) Abney & Carolyn Campbell; grandchildren Sierra Thomas, Angelica Hensley, Skyler Hensley, Dakota Sheffield, & Luke Herald; and several nephews & nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters Angela Darlene Conner & Amanda Gail Conner. Graveside service was 11:00AM Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Wireman Cemetery in Ravenna, KY.

Linda Kaye Hall, age 68, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Middletown, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Leonard D. Hall and Hettie Fryar Hall and a former supervisor at Natural Bridge State Park. Linda is survived by her sister, Rita (Harry) Marsh of Stanton and by two brothers, H. C. (Karen) Hall of Florida and Derrick Hall of Lexington. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery, Main Street, Stanton, Kentucky. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Sally Madel Ritchie, age 70, widow of Elmer Wayne Ritchie of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Lexington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Herbert Pemberton and Francis Jeanne Gray Pemberton and she was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. Sally was a former registered nurse for 21 years at Central Baptist Hospital and for 14 years at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a member of the last graduating class of Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing and she served on the Powell County Board of Social Services. She was a partner in R & R Electric Company with her husband and her son Sally is survived by her children, Jason Ritchie of Stanton and Shelley (Mark D.) Marshall of Nicholasville, three grandchildren, Nathan, Emma and Ivie Grace, one brother, Robert Pemberton of Lexington and one sister, Linda (John) Reavis of Winder, Georgia. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Rick Wasson, Benny Preston, Trevor Marshall, Tyler Marshall, Frank Hutchinson, and Jimmy Williams serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc

Jesse Roberts, age 80, husband of Mary Janice Roberts, Winchester, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Born in Powell County, Kentucky he was the son of the late James Madison Roberts and Myrtle Rebecca Marcum Roberts. Jesse was a former machinist with Rockwell International and Hinkle Contracting Corporation. He was a former deacon at Corinth Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School. He was an avid coon hunter and enjoyed raising coon dogs. He was a member of the Powell County Cattleman’s Association. He is survived by his wife, Mary Janice Wireman Roberts; his daughter, Sheila (Scott) Durbin of Winchester; three grandchildren: Jessica (Jon Paul) Martin, Carla (Todd) Pickthorn and Andrea (Justin) Estes; five great grandchildren: Dillon Martin, Kennon Martin, David Pickthorn, Channing Pickthorn and Bennett Pickthorn; one brother, Delmar Dean (Shirley) Roberts of Versailles and three sisters: Correne Hatton of Stanton, Geraldine Crabtree of Clay City and Alma Faye York of Lexington. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by six brothers: Aubrey Roberts, Stanley Roberts, Johnny Roberts, Wendell Roberts, Bernard Roberts and Kenneth Roberts and two sisters, Janice Derickson and Imogene Antrobus.Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Jon Paul Martin, Todd Pickthorn, Justin Estes, Dillon Martin, Kennon Martin and Tommy Barnes serving as active pallbearers. Funeral services can be viewed on Hearne Funeral Home’s Facebook Page on facebook live. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Amy Lorene Townsend, 54, of Clay City wife of Jeff Townsend passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Irvine September 20, 1966 to Austin and Carol Brewer. She was a member of the Wildwood Chapel and a life member of the Am vets Post 67 ladies auxiliary. She is survived by her husband Jeff Townsend of Clay City, one daughter Frances Baber and her husband Phillip, two brothers Brian and Mark Brewer and a sister Shelly Jones. She was preceded in death by her parent Austin and Carol Brewer, a son Benjamin James Brewer, a daughter Rebecca Alana Townsend and a brother Darrell Brewer. A celebration of life was held Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 2 till 5 PM at the Am vet Post 67 Building in Clay City Bro. George Sparks was officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge.