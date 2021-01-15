Johnny T. Campbell, 77, of Jeffersonville passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born October, 31, 1943 in Mt. Sterling to John and Stanley Gertrude Campbell. He was a member of the Howards Mill First Church of God. He is survived by three brothers David Campbell and wife Connie, Denver Campbell and wife Geraldine, Ricky Campbell, five sisters Marie Reed and husband Charles, Joyce Campbell, Carrie Liggett, Freda Montgomery and husband Moe, Eleanora Grooms and husband Pete and several nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Stanley Gertrude Campbell, two brothers Wayne and Paul Campbell and two sisters Maudie and Sonia Campbell. Funeral service were held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. David Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Pallbearers will be Randall Campbell, Shane Campbell, Patrick Campbell, Michael Campbell, David Barrentine, Kevin Campbell, Tim Campbell and Travis Mobley. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Dorothy Mae Hughes, age 87, widow of Bill Hughes passed away at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Born on Cane Creek she was the daughter of the late John George Morton and Ruby Sumner Morton and a member of Bowen Church of Christ and a member of Red River Homemakers Club. Dorothy was a former teacher’s aid and secretary for the Powell County Board of Education and a store keeper at B and D Grocery. She was a great baby sitter and loved going to church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary Hughes and her brother, Doug Morton. Dorothy was survived by her children, Winfred C. Hughes and Rosalie (Eddie) Dawson of Stanton; three brothers: Donald (Cindy) Morton of Clay City, Jerry (Pearl) Morton and Richard (Lisa) Morton of Stanton and by her sister, Judy (Butch) Mattingly of Berea. Private funeral services officiated by Bro. Eddie Dawson will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Public visitation begins at 6:00 P.M., Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Faulkner Cemetery with Duwaine Morton, Jason Morton, Jarrett Rose, Seldon Reed, Rick Tyra, Timmy Tipton and Lonnie Dale Stewart serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Wilma Jones, Misty Jones, Tammy Puckett and the staff of Hospice East. Funeral services can be viewed on Hearne Funeral Home’s Facebook Page on facebook live. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Debra Lynn Farmer, 64, of Waco passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She was born March 23, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio to James and Cordelia Angel. She was a factory worker. She is survived by her parents James and Cordelia Angel, her husband Thomas Farmer, a son Shawn Farmer and a brother Jeffery Angel and wife Jeanna. She was preceded in death by a brother James Anthony Angel. Funeral services were held 12 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Joseph Stanley officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Sara Jewell Profitt, 85, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 12, 1935 in Wolfe County, Kentucky to the late Leonard Morton Profitt and Edna Campbell Profitt. She was a retired employee of Sylvania. Survivors include, daughters, Vickie Frisby and Lee Ann (Jason) Brewer; brother, Albert L. (Denise) Profitt; sister, Ira “Elizabeth” Hall; grandchildren, Cameron Frisby, Caroline Frisby, and Claire Brewer. She was preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Edna Profitt, siblings, Bill Profitt, Bob Profitt, and Betty Pergram. Graveside services were Saturday, January 9, 1:00PM at Winchester Cemetery, 625 West Lexington Ave, Winchester. Pallbearers serving Cameron Frisby, Jason Brewer, Claude Frisby, Steve Curtis Jr., Kenny Pergram, Kobe Baker. Face Coverings and the practice of Social Distancing will be required.

Dennis Pryor, 40, of Richmond passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born November 28, 1980 in Evarts, KY to Clarence and Norma Pryor. He was a construction worker. He is survived by his parents Clarence and Norma Pryor, his wife Jennifer Pryor, one son Trevor Pryor, two daughters Tracy and Kara Pryor, three brothers Phillip Darrell and Johnathan Pryor. Funeral services were held 11 AM Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Friends may visitied Wednesday from 10 AM till time of the service. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Vivian Willoughby Sons, 98, of Winchester passed away at her residence Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born in Owingsville July 6, 1922 to Emerson and Molly Jones. She is survived by Three sons William Willoughby and wife Betty, James Willoughby and wife Janice, Tommy Willoughby, a daughter Shirley Willoughby and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Emerson and Molly Jones, three sons Kenneth, Earnest and Allen Willoughby and several brothers and sisters. Funeral services were held 11 AM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Ark of Mercy Church in Winchester with Bro. Billy Keller officiating. Friends visitied Saturday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial was in the Claremont Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Audrey Mae Stokley, 63, of Winchester passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. She was born in Winchester April 9, 1957 to Ben and Betty Stokley. She was a former employee of Dairy Queen in Winchester. She is survived by her mother Betty Stokley, two sons Ivan Sams JR and Robert Sams, a daughter Joy Watkins, a brother Matthew Stokley and wife Judy and a sister Elizabeth Fugate and husband Casey. She is preceded in death by her father Ben Stokley and a brother James Robert Stokley. A private graveside service was held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Stokley Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City in charge.

Juanita Spradlin, age 72, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky widow of Danny K, Spradlin passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Claire Regional Medical Center. Born in Ashland, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Charles Roy Rice and Fern Marie Stewart Rice and former office manager at U.S. Steel, Inc. Juanita enjoyed having family gatherings, fishing with her family and she loved her dog named “Sparky”. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel Wayne Reed; her brother, Charles Roy Rice, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Linda Carol Rice. Juanita is survived by her son, William “Bill” Charles Reed and his wife Debra of Isonville; her brother, Gary Michael Rice of Monroe, Michigan; her sister, Carolyn Kay Blevins of Jeffersonville; brother-in-law Larry Blevins; sister-in-law, Royetta June Rice; six grandchildren: Kasey Reed, Katlin Terry, Kristin Reed, Nina Livengood, Kenley Reed and Kelsey Reed and four great grandchildren: Hudson Reed, Hadley Reed, Hunter Reed and Harper Reed. No services are scheduled. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.