By: Lisa Johnson

cends upon us, the potential for more snow throughout the county causing hazardous road conditions is likely. Members of the Powell County Road Department continue to work vigorously together to allow for safe travels for the residents of Powell County, devoting long committed hours and even braving the winter storm on Christmas Eve. It is a relentless job and frequently dangerous, however leading officials within the county, such as Judge Executive James Anderson and the Powell County Fiscal Court feel the county owes an immense amount of support and gratitude to the local road department that battles mother nature when she is at her worst.Anderson and the court of magistrates express their gratitude and pride in a job well done. These crews worked from 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve until they were able to return home safely to their families at 7 a.m. the next day, Christmas day. The crews were then back out on the job and all worked from noon until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, sacrificing time with their loved ones to ensure safety county-wide. To all a great night! All thanks to the dedication and oversight from these devoted and hard working citizens of Powell County.