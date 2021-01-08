Virginia Nell Orme, age 90, widow of William T. “Bill” Orme passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at her residence in Stanton, KY. Born in Clark County, KY she was the daughter of the late Goebel and Stella Hopper Snowden. Nell was a retired medical assistant office manager for Charles G. Noss, MD. She was a member of Stanton First Presbyterian Church along with the Women’s Missionary Group and sang many years in the choir. She was a member of Stanton Women’s Club and former member of Stanton Elementary PTA. Nell felt blessed to have wonderful neighbors, church family and many friends. She was also blessed for a year and a half to have the love and support of several caregivers who enriched her life. Nell was someone who believed in prayer and she had a constant companion in prayer for over 18 years with Diane Elam. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Eugene Snowden and her sisters, Irene Estes and Geneva Roberts. Nell is survived by her children: Mark (Lori) Orme of Franklin, TN, Debbie (Bill) Bush of Clay City, Sarah (Wayne) Shearon of Maumelle, AK and Ruth Ann (Gary) Daniels of Dallas, TX; her sister, Helen Hannan of Winchester; nine grandchildren: Stephanie (Roger) Ritchie, Chad (Nathania) Bush, Heath (Staci) Shearon, Chase (Hannah) Shearon, Tyler Daniels, Catie Daniels, Ashleigh (Hutch) Garmany, Jason (Malorie) Orme and Michael (Anne Hayden) Orme; 19 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and one sister-in-law Ruth Snowden. . Private funeral services officiated by Rev. Lucas Waters and Bro. Anthony Molihan were held at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. at 1:00 P.M, on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Chad Bush, Heath Shearon, Chase Shearon, Tyler Daniels, Jason Orme, Michael Orme, Hutch Garmany. Brad Smith and Jordan Woosley serving as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Stanton First Presbyterian Church. Services can be viewed on Hearne Funeral Home’s Facebook Page on facebook live. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Hobert Osborne, Jr., age 88, of Irvine, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital. Born is Estill County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Hobert Osborne, Sr. and Lillie Johnson Osborne. Hobert was a retired cook of over 35 years with the University of Miami Ohio in Oxford, Ohio. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers; Elmo Osborne and David Osborne and his sister Julia Osborne. Hobert is survived by his wife Shelby Jean Powell Osborne of Irvine, Kentucky; daughter Donna Osborne of Irvine, Kentucky; granddaughter Richolle Osborne; three brothers: Cecil Osborne of Hamilton, Ohio, Wilmer Osborne of Winchester, Kentucky and Bobby Osborne of Irvine, Kentucky and two sisters, Marie Osborne of Winchester, Kentucky and Jean (Robert) Alcorn of London, Kentucky. Visitation was held on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. A procession then departed the funeral home for a graveside service at Fielders Cemetery, Irvine, KY. Active pallbearers are Steve Jones, Michael Johnson, Aaron Faulkner, Steve Randall, Donald Miller and Bobby Dale Osborne. Honorary pallbearers are Chuck Powell, Michael Osborne, James Miller and Walter Powell. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Randall Lynn Johnson SR 41 of Irvine passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born June 9, 1979 in Irvine to Randy and Teresa Johnson. He was a mechanic. He is survived by his parents Randy and Teresa Johnson, two sons Randall Johnson JR, Waylon Johnson, two daughters Deadra Johnson, Kendall Johnson, a brother Craig Johnson, a sister Sabrina Lambert and husband Josh. He was preceded in death by a brother Ryan Johnson. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Burial followed in the Gray Cemetery. Pallbearers were Duck Johnson, Joshua Lambert, Javen Lambert, Jerry Glenn Estes, Randall Johnson Jr, Linclon Lynch and Jesse Johnson. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Bro. William “Bill” Ross 85 of Irvine passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the University of Vanderbilt Burn Center. He was born December 30, 1935 in West Liberty to Garnold and Elsie Ross. He was an Evangelist who loved the Lord and spread the Gospel everywhere he went. He is survived by two sons David Ross, Greg Ross and wife Susan, three daughters Deborah Richardson, Sandra Richardson, Sheila Isaacs, fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, a brother Edison Ross, five sisters Lucy Ross, Christine Ross, Deloris Ross, Mary Jane Ross and Brenda Ross. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ross, a daughter Melinda Mills, a son William Ross JR, a brother Wilburn Ross, two sisters Karen Vest and Jean Horn. Funeral services were held Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial followed in the Bark Road Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Mary Parks Martin 79 of Winchester passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 14, 1941 Owingsville to Bob and Abagail Corey. She was a member of the Winchester Community Church and was a housewife. She is survived by her husband Andrew Martin, three sons Thomas Parks and wife Brenda of Michigan, Nathan Parks and partner Teresa Puckett of Irvine, Henry Parks and wife Emily of Winchester, three daughters Connie Allen and husband Phillip of Irvine, Patricia Borders and husband Rick of Clay City, Juanita Noble and husband Lee of Winchester, seven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchild, two brothers Harold and Hargus Corey of Bath County, two sisters Bonnie and Margaret. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Frank Parks, a daughter Beverly Daniels and a grandson Ricky Borders. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Winchester Community Church with Bro. Jackie Stamper and Bro. Cecil Burns officiating. Burial followed in the Claremont Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Pallbearers were Nate Parks, Phillip Allen, Andrew Borders, Dustin Parks, Henry Parks SR and Henry Parks JR. Honorary pallbearers were Lee Noble and all her grandsons. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Barbara Catron, 61, wife of Billy Catron, passed Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home. Survivors include, husband, Billy Catron; mother, Ivory Jean Jones; sister, Bonnie Crabtree Smith; niece, Kristy Miller; mother-in-law, Wanda Catron. Services were Thursday, December 31, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Brad Epperson. Visitation was Thursday 11-1:00PM at the funeral home. Burial was in Jones Cemetery, Stanton with Donald Catron, David Catron, Benny Catron, JR Catron, and Randy Smith.