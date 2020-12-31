Alphia Elizabeth Crawford Burton, 63, of Clay City passed away at her residence Tuesday, December 22, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio January 15, 1957 to Franklin and Ruth Crawford. She was a house wife. She is survived by her mother Ruth Crawford, her fiancé Sam Rogers, daughters Tonya Tolson and husband Jimmy, Randi Burton, Jonna Burton, a special step-daughter Tonya Rudd, a son D J Williams, two grandchildren Kamron Davidson, Tayelynn Adams, one great grandchild Rose Davidson, special niece Brigitte Hacker, two nephews Jerrid Hurt, Desmond Yeary, two special sister in-laws Treva Hall and Roxie Embs. She was preceded in death by her father Franklin Crawford, her husband Randy Burton and two sisters Frankie and Ruthie Irene Crawford. Funeral services will be held 6 PM Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Sister Pam Poe officiating. Friends may visit Thursday from 4 PM till time of the service. A graveside service was held 10 AM Saturday December 26 at the Crawford Cemetery in Hazard. Pallbearers are John Adams, JR Roger, Nathan Hall, Kamron Davidson, DJ Williams and Scott Grigsby. Honorary pallbearers are Jamie Hacker, Eric Foster and Roger Pollard. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Larry Dean Collins, 65, of Irvine passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born April 15, 1955 in Jackson to Herbert and Betty Collins. He was a Pastor of the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministries in Irvine for the past 25 years. He is survived by his father Herbert Collins, his wife Sheila Collins, two daughters Stephane Taulbee and husband Billy JR, Bobbie Miller and husband Michael, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother Tom Collins and wife Janie and a sister Yolanda Anderson and husband Rob. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Collins, two brothers Merlin and Linville Collins and three sisters Belinda, Sherry and Rebecca Collins. Funeral services were held 3 PM Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministries with Bro. Bill Wesley officiating. Friends vistied Saturday from 1 PM till time of the service. Burial will follow in the Larry Collins Cemetery in Irvine. Family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral cost. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.

JT Powell, 93, of Clay City passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Estill County May 2, 1927 to Francis and Annie Powell. He was a retired Veteran of the United State Marine Corps and the Blue Grass Army Depot. He is survived by a son Glen Powell, a daughter Patricia Miller and husband Roger, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis Marion and Annie Powell, a daughter Ima Jean Cord, a grandson Jason Miller, five brothers Cecil, Owen, Estill, Tom, Raymond Powell and two sister’s Mildred Collins and Marie Young. Visitation was held Monday, December 28, 2020 from 10 AM till 11:45 AM at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Followed by a graveside service at 12 PM at the Powell’s Valley Cemetery in Clay City with Bro. Marion Brewer officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Linda Mae Townsend, 69, widow of Charlie Clay Townsend, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home. She was born November 1, 1951 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Walter and Minnie Mae Brooks Snelling. Survivor include, sons, Charlie (Marie) Townsend and James Allen (Billie) Townsend; daughters, Stanley Jo Townsend (Billy) Flippo and Trina Townsend Rogers; brother, James Snelling; sister, Daphene Howard; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter, Cheryl Ann Townsend; and many brothers and sisters. Services Wednesday, December 30, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Tuesday after 6:00PM. Burial in Townsend Cemetery with Seth Stewart, Michael Rogers, Gary Allen, James Townsend, Jamie Lykins, and Billy Dickie. Honorary pallbearer serving, Gary Asch, David Booth, and David Booth.

Cassandra Beasley 44 of Clay City passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born January 26, 1976 in Shelbyville, IN to Charles and Margaret Grimes. She was survived by her mother Margaret Grimes and her husband Earl, Her husband Michael Spencer, two sons Michael and Joshua Perkins, daughter Sandra Perkins, three brothers Charles West III and wife Angel, Chris West and wife Rebecca and joseph West and wife Melissa. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge.

Billy Larry Rogers, 75, of Jeffersonville passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 11, 1945 in Manchester to Bill and Clara Rogers. He was a business owner Larry’s Bar and Grill and a member of The Church of the Living God in Jeffersonville. He is survived by a son Donnie Fugate and wife Matosha, two daughter’s Chrystal Rogers, Barbara McGuire, grandchildren Alexis and Kelly Lanter, Bobby Hays, Ethan Fugate, Canaan Fugate, Hannah Fugate, Shelby Claywell, Laney Johnson, great granddaughter Everly Ferguson, two sisters Eva Watts and husband Marion, Lucille Depew and husband Melvin, Niece Sheila Lewis, Sister In-law Lola Rogers, a nephew Benny Rogers JR. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Clara Rogers and a brother Benny Rogers. A graveside service was held 12 PM Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Ezel Cemetery with Bro Lonnie Meeks officiating. Pallbearers are Bobby Hays, Tommy Hays, David Adkins, Chris Arnett, Donnie Fugate, Carl McGuire, Tommy Maiden and Donnie Shields. Honorary pallbearers are Marion Watts and Melvin Depew Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.