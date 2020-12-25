By: Madison Fugate, CCT Editor

Billy, owner of La Cabana located in Slade, KY is dressed as Santa Claus in the above picture, along with Miranda Fallen, director of Powell County Tourism, dressed as the Grinch, and City of Stanton Police Chief, Arthur Lacy, in uniform. Each of these community members, and more, contributed to the delivery of gifts with a local charity organized this year, The Poco Express, in an effort to compensate for the loss of the traditional Christmas programs within our school system and county (such as the Angel Program and Shop with a Cop) as they have been canceled as a result of the pandemic. The Red River Chamber of Commerce facilitated this event in partnership with the Powell County Ministerial Association, community leaders, and businesses of all sizes within Powell county. The event was a large success and provided a sense of hope and something to depend on for families, individuals, and entities all over the county. In light of the event, Fallen had this to say, “After such a negative year, our community has pulled together to take care of another in an overwhelmingly positive way. Giving is what Christmas is all about and Powell County has truly encompassed that true meaning. Churches, businesses big and small, individuals and families have all came forward to donate money or gifts to our program. This is a very beautiful ending to such a hard year.” Fallen goes on to credit the Powell County Food Bank in their recent contribution to the community this holiday season and feeding over 325 families in one week.