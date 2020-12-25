Christine Dotson Bullock, 74, of Ravenna passed away December 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Big Rock, Virginia August 26, 1946 to Harv and Eva Dotson she worked in the coal mines. She is survived by three sons Ricky Hurley, Larry Dotson and wife Elizabeth, Tommy Dotson, two daughters Mary Arthur and husband James, Melissa Dotson, ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren and a sister Opal Gavin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lloyd Bullock, and two brothers Hassle and Roy Dotson. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.

Sterling Esteppe, 63, husband of Angela Watson Esteppe, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 of the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born July 12, 1957 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Della Mae Watkins Esteppe. Survivors include, wife, Angela Esteppe, Clay City; son, Sterling Dean (Clara) Esteppe; daughter, Valerie (Charlie II) Goodwin; grandchildren, Christian Cole Goodwin, DaShayla Esteppe, Jaylin Davis, and Angelina Esteppe;step-grandchild, Michael Napier; step great-grandchildren, David Graham Napier and Abigail Napier; brothers, Roy Esteppe, Kenny Esteppe, Nelson Esteppe, Timmy Esteppe, and Ronnie Esteppe; sisters, Faye Watkins, Nellie Lane, Georgie Hatton, Bessie Watkins, and Grace Maddox. Services were Thursday, December 17, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. David Campbell. Visitation was Thursday 10-11:00AM. Burial in Cobb Hill Cemetery with Dean Esteppe, Charlie Goodwin II, Cole Goodwin, John Watson, Danny Watson, and Doug Watson serving as pallbearers.

Barbara Ledford Hale, 81, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home. She was born October 28, 1939 in Hillsboro, Ohio to the late Robert Burton and Lou Ella Gebhardt Shaffer. Survivors include, daughters, Kimberly Akers, Brenda White, and Andrea Farthing; grandchildren, Courtney Faron Davis, Lindsay Akers, Ashley Gary, Kelsey Farthing, and Kalei Farthing; great-grandchildren, Gavin Davis, Grayson Davis, Presley McClure, Kennedy McClure, Jaden Kidd, and Kaitlyn Kidd. Services Tuesday, December 22, 2:00PM Ledford Cemetery, Pine Ridge.

Ola Mae “Dodie” Hayes, 74, widow of Edger Leon Hayes, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital, Cincinnati. She was born November 18, 1946 in Michigan to the late Charles Otto and Naomi Sorrell. Survivors include, son, Billy (Michelle) Brooks and Mark Meadows; brothers, Charles (Linda) Sorrell and Marvin (Gayle) Sorrell; sisters, Francis (Bill) Patton, Iona Anderson, Sue (Bill) Flora, and Wanda Sorrell; grandchildren, Keisha (Marc) Faw, Brittany Brooks, Billy (Audrey) Brooks II, Krystal Hayes, Courtney (Corey) Walters, Aerial (Timmy) Prater, Chasity (CJ) Bailey, and Tiffany Meadows; and 17 great-grandchildren. Services were Monday, December 21, 6:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Tom Caudill. Visitation was Monday 4-6pm at the funeral home.

Mary Lee (Hoskins) Osborne, 92, of Bedford passed away at 2:30 am on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Garden Villa in Bedford. Born February 18, 1928 in Clay City, KY she was the daughter of David Martin “Tucker” Bush and Ollie Mae Hoskins. She married Morgan T. Osborne and he preceded her in death. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church in Bedford and the Omega-Tau Sorority Theta Chapter. Mary Lee had worked at the Just Kids Daycare in Bedford. Survivors include her cousin, Georgia Marie Goodman of Springville, as well as several other cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Morgan. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Jo Ratkovich officiating. Private burial will follow in the Sheeks Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the hour of service on Wednesday. Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Jerelene “Jerry” Lacy, age 87, widow of Woodrow Lacy of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at her residence. Born in Slade, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late James Bruce Stewart and the late Arley Boyd Stewart. Jerry was a member of the Clay City Church of Christ. She formerly worked at the lodge restaurant at Natural Bridge State Park, Powell County Head Start, Southern States and was best known as a baby sitter. She baby sat for 34 years and during that time she looked over 87 children and 17 grandchildren and great grandchildren . In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her stepson, Larry “Crook” Lacy; two brothers, Aulden and Aulmen Stewart and her sister, Janovua Chenault. Jerelene is survived by three daughters: Kathy (Garry) Chaney of Stanton, Debbie (Charles) Smallwood of Mt. Sterling and Brenda (Scottie) Muncie of Clay City; two sons, Darrell Lacy of Richmond and Gary (Glenda) Lacy of Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren: Eddie Lacy, Christy Cox, Chris Chaney, Cassandra Begley, Monica Mynk, Micki Clark, Nicolas Smallwood, Kiowa Muncie, Koda Muncie, Keenan Muncie, Vanessa Drummond, Joshua Lacy, Ben Lacy and Ashley Lacy; 19 great grandchildren; two brothers, Albergine (Helen) Stewart of Peculiar, Missouri and Alvinith Stewart. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Larry Shoemaker, Bro. Anthony Molihan and Keenan Muncie will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Funeral services may be viewed on Hearne Funeral Home’s facebook page, on facebook live. Visitation was at 5:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Burial was beside her late husband, Woodrow Lacy, in Cat Creek Cemetery with Chris Chaney, Nicolas Smallwood, Kiowa Muncie, Koda Muncie, Keenan Muncie, Joshua Lacy and Ben Lacy serving as pallbearers. COVID-19 regulations were followed as set forth by Governor Beshear and the CDC. The family request that masks be worn and COVID-19 guidelines be followed. Memorial donations may be made to Potters Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mattie Louise Martin, age 91, widow of Troy Chester Martin, Jr. of Ocoee, Florida passed away on December 9, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1929 in Eustis, Florida to the late John and Anna Rich, one of 12 siblings. She enjoyed her marriage to T. C. Martin for over 50 years. Her strength and faith in God made up the bedrock of their beautiful family together and they lived as true partners in all they did. Mattie worked as a rural postal carrier for the United States Postal Service for two and a half decades. But, her family celebrates her role as homemaker even more richly. A talented cook, everyone always found all of their favorite recipes with Ms. Mattie. In other moments, you might likely find her reading her Bible or cheering on her favorite basketball team, the University of Kentucky Wildcats. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Troy (T. C.) Martin and one son, Jeff A. Martin, Sr. Mattie is survived by her children, Tommy C. Martin (Amparo) of Orlando, Florida, Paul Martin (Polly) of Astatula, Florida, and Ann Martin of Fort Lauderdale, Florida along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside services were conducted by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. was in Stanton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Martin family invites you to make a donation in Ms. Mattie’s name to any charity of your choice. Local arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Margaret Ann Compton Roberts, 65, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton. She was born November 5, 1955 in Trenton, Michigan to the late Robert and Anna Lou McKinney Compton. Survivors include, son, Matthew (Stephanie) Campbell; daughters, Shellie (Ronald) Roberts and Mindy (Brandon) Thornberry; brothers, Mike (Karen) Compton and Phil (Wanda) Compton; grandchildren, Autumn Lyle, Denissa Roberts, Danielle Roberts, Morgan Campbell, Dylan Campbell, Emily Campbell, and Hannah Thornberry; great-grandchildren, Addie Rogers, Axel Rogers, Waylon Ingram, Cami Lyle, and Levi Adams; goddaughter, Angela Kelly; and special friend, Gail Spencer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Anna Lou Compton; and grandson, Aaron Lyle. Memorial services Wednesday, December 23, 4:00PM by Bro. Ken Cude. Visitation Wednesday 2-4pm at the funeral home.

Ladonna Sue Larison Sons 64 of Stanton passed away December 17, 2020. She was born December 31, 1955 in Stanton to William and Edith Larison. She is survived by two sons Donald Sons and wife Pamela, Chris Sons and wife Brittany, a daughter Rebecca Rose and husband Moody, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Edith Larison, a brother Tommy Larison, two sister Betty Watson and Dorothy Rodgers. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Burial followed in the Nolan Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.