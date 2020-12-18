Cheryl “Kathy” Wilson, 53, of Irvine passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born in Irvine May 2, 1967 to James and Myrtle Neal. She was a homemaker and a member of the Holiness Church. She is survived by her mother Myrtle Neal, a son Bryce Tyler Neal (Nicole), two grandchildren, a sister Cynthia McDowell, two special nephews Thomas McDowell, Joshua McDowell and a special niece Katelynn Puckett. She was preceded in death by her father James Neal, a son James Michael Neal and a brother James Russell Neal. Funeral services were held 12 PM Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Friends visted Friday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial was in the Hardy Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Melissa Ruiz, 42, of Winchester passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born December 9, 1978 in Maysville to Linville Nester and Marie Barnett. She was a former employee of Clay City Food Mart. She is survived by her mother Marie Dennis and Step Father Larry Dennis, two sons Jose Ruiz of Stanton, Sean Ruiz of Stanton, two daughters Kayla Ruiz of Stanton, Diana Ruiz of Stanton, a brother Linville Nester JR of Winchester, two sisters Jennifer Perez of Stanton and Gloria Means of Stanton. She was preceded in death by her father Linville Nester. Private graveside services were held Wednesday, December 10, 2020 at the Rose Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Helen Rogers VanPoortfliet, 76, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Stanton Nursing Center. She was born June 17, 1944 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late Hezzie and Ila Rogers. Survivors include, brothers, John Rogers, Clay City, Ronald Rogers, Irvine, and Ted Rogers, Stanton; sisters, Judy Goodwin, Williamstown, Nancy Rogers, Stanton, Shirley (Jim) Gordon, Lexington, and Vickie Rogers, Clay City, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Eva Curtis, Marcia Gerstenfield, Betty Jo Carrier, and Gathel Rogers; brothers, Fred Hensley and Otis Rogers; and son, Jimmy VanPoortfliet. Services were Monday, December 14, Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Stephen Donithan. Visitation was Monday at the funeral home. Burial in Rogers Chapel Cemetery with H.K. Goodwin, Eric Rogers, Dustin Goodwin, Lynn West, O.J. Rogers, Kevin Rogers, Tony Goodwin, and James Gordon.

Joyce Sewell, 73, of Corbin formerly of Irvine passed away at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Hamilton Ohio July 29, 1947 to Paul and Betty Kuykendoll. She was a member of the Sand Hill Christian Church and work in the Coal Mines and for Leggett and Platt. She is survived by two sons Bobby Sewell Jr, Zachary Sewell, two daughters Cheryl Marshall and husband Joseph, Lisa Neal, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and three sisters Charlotte Waldridge, Janet Powell and Bonnie Sallee. She was preceded in death by her parent Paul and Betty Kuykendoll, her husband Bobby Sewell SR, a grandson Timothy Sewell, two brothers Doug Chaney and Paul Kenny Kuykendoll. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial followed in the Richardson Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers were Bobby Sewell JR, Joshua Sewell, Zachary Sewell, Tyler Neal, Joseph Marshall and Hunter Townsend. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

James “Jimmy” Filmore Shearer, 53, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born March 15, 1967 to the late Raymond Shearer and Wanda Howell Shearer Campbell. Jimmy was the owner of Shearers Construction Company. Survivors include, mother, Wanda (Jim) Campbell; daughter, Felicia Shearer; son, Aaron Crites; brother, Ray G. Shearer and David (Kortney) Shearer; sister, Shannon (Chester) Moore; grandchildren, Autumn Flinchum and Mason Fenner; many nieces and nephews. Services were Tuesday, December 15, Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Ben Liston. Visitation was Monday at the funeral home. Burial in Shearer Cemetery, Clay City with Tyler Shearer, Chester Moore, Doug Watson, Logan Faulkner, David Stringer, and Jeff Barnett serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Donald Johnson, Bill Goodwin, Toby Moore, Alonza Shearer, Ken Howell, Billy Brooks, and Anthony Howard.

Harry Keith Daniel, 63, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington. He was born September 28, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Harold Donald Daniel and Betty Shouse Daniel. Survivors include, mother, Betty Shouse Daniel, Clay City; nephew, Brian Greer Haun; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by father, Harry Donald Daniel and sister, Sharen Ann Daniel. Services were Tuesday, December 15, Clay City United Methodist Church by Rev Kim Rose. Visitation was Tuesday morning at the church. Burial in Clay City Eaton Cemetery.

Karen Sue Campbell, 65, wife of Ronald “Doc” Townsend, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington. She was born June 8, 1955 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Lewis Campbell and Kathleen Angel Campbell. Survivors include, mother, Kathleen Campbell; husband, Ronald “Doc” Townsend, Stanton; daughter, Melinda (Waltes) Lee, Clay City; step-daughter, Stacy Lynn Hall; step-son, William Ronald Townsend Jr; brother, Lewis Campbell Jr., Clay City; sisters, Linda (Carlie) Bellamy, Mt. Sterling; Judy (Ralph) Gaylord, Clay City, Vicky Campbell, Clay City, and Teresa (Yonhawn) Marcum, Clay City; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and son, William “Larry” Bellamy. Services were Thursday, December 10, 2020 by Bro. Waltes Lee. Visitation Thursday at the funeral home. Burial in West Bend Cemetery Justin Lee, Tyler Bellamy, Yohawn Marcum, Ralph Gaylord, Eric Campbell, and Chase Fallen serving as pallbearers.

Edith Marie Hall, 81, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home. She was born July 22, 1939 in Stanton to the late Renee Clay “Andy” and Virginia “Jenny” Marie Hall. Survivors include, sister, Wilma Jean Smith; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, William Earl “Bud” Hall, Woodford Clay “Doc” Hall, and Dewey “Bogie” Campbell, sisters, Myrtle Yeary, Roseann Briscoe, and Alpha Hall. Services Wednesday, 9, 2020 Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Helton Cemetery with Timothy Martin, Richard Smith, Danny Yeary, Jeffery Hall, Steven Sparks, and Elwood Briscoe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Timothy Aaron Martin, Darrell Briscoe, and Andrew Smith.