By: Madison Fugate

As many search for a gleam of hope for brighter days this holiday season, one idea has seemed to weigh heavily on the hearts and spirits of many locals. The idea began circulating through Powell County over the beginning of the holiday season in late November and although simple, it’s given many citizens something to look forward to. In an effort to bring a sense of “magic, hope, and togetherness,” the idea is for everyone to join together from their porches and ring a bell for two minutes in harmony on Christmas Eve at 6:00 p.m. in an effort to help Santa fly his sleigh. The idea quickly started circulating when locals began sharing an image on social media. The post had several eager to share the Christmas spirit and encourage others to join in. In fact, weeks later, the post is still popular and continues to be shared. Some citizens of Powell county have even claimed their commitment to participating in the charming act to ol’ Saint Nick, announcing they have their bells ready. Another hope for the small act is to bring positive memories for the community and children after an unforgettable and difficult year. When you hear the bells this Christmas Eve, perhaps you will be graced with comfort and peace in hope for better times to come. Have your bells ready, Powell County, for a possible new tradition is being introduced in the community.