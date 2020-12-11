Ena Faye Bowen, age 90, went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. She was born to the late Herbert and Celia Palmer on October 1, 1930 in Bowen, Kentucky. Ena was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Tytus Ave Church of God and enjoyed singing in the church quartet. Ena was an avid Vince Gill Fan. She attended numerous Vince Gill concerts and was his #1 fan. If you knew Ena, she loved to cook and always kept her family and friends well fed. She is survived by her children Darryl Newt (Lisa) Bowen, Jim (Rhonda) Bowen, Mark (Darlene) Bowen, Cynthia Bush, and Beth (Rick) Lanham; daughter-in-law, Mary Bowen; 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Newt Bowen; parents; son, Bruce Bowen; son-in-law, Danny Bush and granddaughter, Zyanya Bush. A visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm. Officiating the service will be Chaplin Tom Myers. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Ena to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

Aileen Centers, 86, of West Union, OH, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born September 14, 1934 in Powell County, KY, daughter of the late Prince and Mina (Tipton) Wilburn. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Richard Centers on July 11, 2020; daughter, Marla Jo Centers and sister, Irene Rogers. Aileen is survived by sons, William “Bill” Centers and wife Glenda of May Hill, OH, Danny Centers and wife Robbie of Leesburg, OH; daughters, Rhonda Moore and husband Johnny of West Union, OH, Rhoda Huff and husband Greg of Decatur, OH; sisters, Mary Ann Tipton of Stanton, KY, Violet Martin of Clay City, KY, Ivory Jean Jones of Stanton, KY, LaDonna Thorpe of Whitman, TX; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and special friends Larry and Judy Kiser. Aileen’s wishes were to be cremated. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Gregory Conner, 45, of Clay City passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born in Irvine December 30, 1974 to Elmer and Shirley Conner. He was an Automotive Technician. He is survived by his mother Shirley Conner Rivas, two daughter Amber Tipton, Hayley Conner, three grandchildren, two sisters Tammy Goodwin and Georgia Ledford and her husband Jeff. He was preceded in death by his father Elmer Conner. Funeral services will be held 11 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Steven Caudill officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 5 till 7 PM. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Earnest Woosley 65 of Irvine husband of Debra Woosley passed away at his residence Friday, December 5, 2020. He was born in Richmond November 27, 1955 to I. H. and Katherine Woosley. He was a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church he was a Gideon in Estill County and owned Laymor Paving. He is survived by his wife Debra Woosley, two sons Isaac Woosley and wife Alicia, Phillip Rodgers, a daughter Kelly Rawlins and husband David, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two sisters Patsy Newton and Karen Woosley. He was preceded in death by his parents I. H. and Katherine Woosley and a brother Michael Woosley. Funeral services were held 12 PM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial was in the Pine Crest Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers are Noah Campbell, Deric Campbell, Chad Rogers, Colby Rogers, Tom Horn and Chris Hall. Honorary pallbearers are David King, Seth Young, Jason Riddell, friends and neighbors at Palmer. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Mark Allen Elam, husband of Cathy Elam, of Jeffersonville, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was a 55 year old born in South Carolina to the union of Arlene Fricke Elam and the late Vernon Elam, an Army veteran and fork lift operator at Save-a-Lot.In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Kristan Elam, three sons, Nicholas Elam, Joshua (Brooklyn) Elam and Matthew (Jessica) Elam, eight grandchildren, Chandler Quarles, Lillian King, Callista King, Cannon Lawson, Caselyn Elam, Harmony Elam, Ryker Elam and Arabella Elam, 1 sister, Dottie (Greg) Pelfrey, and 4 nephews, Trevor Hopkins, Braxton Hopkins, Greg Pelfrey and Devon Pelfrey. He was preceded in death by a sister, Fredricka Elam.There will be a private memorial service for him at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals.