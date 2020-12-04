By KELLIE SPARKS

As you know, Powell County is “Red” on the state’s COVID map. This means that our county, like most of the state and country, is experiencing a surge in COVID cases. Unfortunately, nursing facilities are not immune to the impact of the pandemic and we have had both staff and residents test positive. For guidance we talk with and follow recommendations from our Medical Director, the Powell County Health Department and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. We also review and implement the CDC guidelines. Specifically, our clinical staff and the Health Department discuss all aspects of the virus including, but not limited to, when staff can return to work, what residents should room together, when a resident should go to the hospital, and other things. We recently had a routine infection control survey from the state with no deficiencies identified. We continue to strive to provide a safe environment for all of our residents and staff.

In closing, I would like to say that we are thankfully overwhelmed at the support we have received from the community. You continue to support us emotionally as well as with food, supplies, blessings and appreciation for the work that we are doing here and it means more to all of us than you know! We wish all of you and your families a happy and healthy holiday season. Please stay safe and healthy.

(An update from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services as of November 30th, 2020:

1 new resident tested positive; 9 residents have recovered; 54 active resident cases; 6 resident deaths; 69 residents have ever tested positive.

1 new staff tested positive; 2 staff have recovered; 31 active staff cases; no staff deaths; 33 staff have ever tested positive.)