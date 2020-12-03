Nicholas Martin Derham, 33, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home. He was born June 17, 1987 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Donald Howard Derham and Jamie Dawn McQueen. Survivors include, Father, Donald (Debbie) Derham; mother, Jamie McQueen; son, Nicholas Tripp Derham; sisters, Shannon Elizabeth Peters and Allie Dawn Calhoun; half-brother, Chip Sweet; step-brothers, Blake Means, Chris Taylor, and Derrek Taylor; grandmothers, Faye Elkins, Joyce Derham, and Betty Burchett; ex-wife, Taylor Southwood.

Chester Scenters, 89, of Irvine passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born in Estill County April 16, 1931 to Willie and Eva Scenters. He was retired from Central Bank and was a member of the Body of Christ Ministry. He is survived by one son Dallas Scenters and wife Jenny, four daughters Lisa Powell, Cletta Lucas, Jaymie JO Asa Barreto and husband Rick, Ivie Evans and husband Randall, ten grandchildren, two sisters Opal Riddell and Gracie Estes. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Eva Scenters, his wife Margaret Scenters, a son Edward Scenters, grandson Jonathan Barreto, three brothers Floyd Scenters, Wesley Scenters, Clyde Scenters, sisters Emily Stone, Mamie Gordon, Bertha Riddell, Naomi Walling and Gladys Still. Funeral services were held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Bill Wesley officiated. Visitation was Friday from 5 PM till 7 PM. Burial was in the Garrett Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers will be Lawrence Gullette, Chris Gullette, Terry Gullette, Jerry Gullette, Taylor Hampton and Jacob Stevens. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Robert Stokley, 64, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton. He was born October 20, 1956 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky to the late Earl Martin and Florene Lewis Stokley. Survivors include, sons, Keegan Stokley and Niko Stokley; sisters, Mary Lou (Wayne) Parks and Hilda Briscoe; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, Marty Stokley, and sister, Ida Grace Hall. Graveside services Thursday, December 3, Stokley Cemetery.

Laverne Tharpe, age 89, widow of Eugene Tharpe of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on November 27, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Irvine, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Jessie Mountz McKinney and the late Eunice Wells McKinney. She was former head cook at Powell County Middle School and attended Vaughns Mill First Church of God and Hatton Creek Community Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, MaDonna Rose Tharpe Bowen; three brothers, David Anderson McKinney, Ferrell Ray McKinney and Kendall McKinney and six sisters: Mildred Estes, Thelma Bishop, Jeannette Charles, Wilma Bishop, Irene Olinger and Beulah Ann McKinney. Laverne is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Bill) Smith; her grandson, Steven L Bowen, II and his wife Stephanie; her great grandchild, Kedir Bowen and four sisters: Eldoria “Dody” Johnson, Kathlene (Jearl) Rogers, Janet Flippo and Berniece Wills. Funeral services officiated by Bro. John Combs will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tharpe Cemetery with Steven Bowen, II, Steven Bowen, Kedir Bowen, Bradley Thorpe, J. L. Bowen and Bradley Derickson serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are David Thorpe, Dan Thorpe, Elish Bishop, Cash Bishop, Tom Tharp, Ronnie Tharp and Larry Taulbee. Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Joel Clay Watkins, 43, of Salyersville passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 from injuries received in an ATV accident. He was born September 11, 1977 in Floyd County to Jackie and Kim Watkins. He was a landscaper and was a member of the Tri County Anglers Club. He is survived by his father Jackie Watkins, his mother Kim Hampton, his wife Kim Bain Watkins, one daughter Alyssa Watkins, four sisters Jaci Watkins, Cari Watkins, Terri Cayson, Janelle Watkins, and two special friends Michael Lykins and Robert Conley. A private family service was held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with Bro. Steve Patrick officiating. Burial was in the Cleve Bailey Cemetery in Salyersville. Pallbearers will be Randy Bain, Michael Lykins, Donavon Watson, Robert Conley, Russell Miller, Josh Watkins, Whitey Arnett and Kevin Hopson. In Lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to the Grayson Funeral Home 201 7th Ave Clay City, KY 40312 to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge of services.

Geneva June Johnson, 85, wife of loving husband Teddy James Johnson, passed to her heavenly home Monday, November 16, 2020 at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. She was born May 13, 1935 in Pikeville, Kentucky. June was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Frenchburg, where all the members will truly miss her. Survivors include, husband of 43 years, Teddy Johnson; niece, Lisa (Danny) Rose; nieces and nephews, Marissa Rose, Shannon Rose, Flynn Cornett, Lincoln Shockey, Abigayle Rose, and Elijah Rose; cousins, Phyllis Haynes and Joyce Haley. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Douglas Keith Goff; and brother, Vanis Bevins. Services Thursday, November 19, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Tim Rhodes. Visitation Thursday after 9am at the funeral home. Burial in Stanton Cemetery with Jim Ferrell, Shannon Rose, Dean Rogers, Jonathon Helton, Freddie McCoy, and Jim Hagerman serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Trent’s Garage Friends, Members of Bethel Baptist Church, Marissa Rose, Danny Rose, Lisa Rose, Tyler Ferrell, Chelsey Ferrell, Nancy & James Mullins, James Martin, Brenda Allen, Brittany Fisher, Autumn Sebey, Velma Boyd, Pearl & Linville Frye, Billie Long, Marlene Ewen, Joyce Haddix, Gale & Judy Means, Rhonda & Bill Logan, David Hagen, Jimmy Codell, Nora Lee Walters, Valena Hatton, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, and very special friend Pam Ferrell.

Teresa Sparks, 59, of Irvine wife of David Sparks passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born May 12, 1961 in Hazard to Custer and Glenda Walker. She was a housewife. She is survived by her husband David Sparks of Irvine, a daughter Anna Combs of Berea, two grandchildren Brady and Bryson Peters, one brother Clayton Walker and a sister Tammi Fields. She was preceded in death by her parents Custer and Glenda Walker and two sister’s Deborah and Cleo Walker. Funeral services will be held 12 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Friends may visit Wednesday from 10 AM till time of the service. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.