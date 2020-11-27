By MADISON FUGATE

Times Editor

On November 17th, the Powell County Clerk’s Office reported to the community that there was a positive case of COVID within the office staff. County clerk, Jackie Everman, insisted that she dreaded making the announcement, but also understood there are some circumstances that are simply beyond her control as not only a leader in the community, but a citizen too. As per the guidelines of the CDC and the Powell County Health Department, the office will have no other option other than to quarantine individually and remain closed until November 30th. Everman stated, “We knew this was a potential risk considering the amount of people we deal with on a daily basis.” Everman then went on to convey her sincerest apologies for the inconvenience and circumstances that are inevitable at this point in time. “This is just one more hurdle that we will get past. Thank you all so much for your patience during this time,” Everman concluded in her apology to the county as a whole.

On November 18th, good news did arrive. Everman updated the county with the hopeful opportunity to assume their necessary business with the Menifee County Clerk, Krystal Chapman, who Everman also considers to be her good friend. Everman came forward with this announcement, “If you are in a bind to get something taken care of while we’re closed, my good friend and Menifee County Clerk, Krystal Chapman has offered to help us out.

Keep in mind that if you renew your tags online, there is nobody at the office to process the paperwork, so it could be several days before you receive them. Thank you so much Krystal Chapman. I appreciate you more than you know.” Many community members have shown Everman and her staff a tremendous amount of support and understanding during this difficult time as they realize the burden it is for the staff as well. On November 19th Everman updated the community with news that the office staff was doing well and were eager to return to serving their fellow Powell Countians.