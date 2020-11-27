Paul Shepherd Sr., age 83, widower of Gloria Jean Shepherd, passed away on November 18th, 2020 at his residence in Clay City, Kentucky. Born in Wentz, Kentucky he was the son of the late Earton and Gracie Bowling Shepherd and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a former coal miner with Blue Diamond Coal Company and a member of Clay City First Church of God. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Danny Ray Shepherd, Bill Shepherd, James Shepherd; and his sisters: Belvia Lee, Mary Shepherd, Vadis Shepherd, and Betty Riddle. He is survived by his two sons, Paul Shepherd Jr. (Rosanne) and Robert Shepherd; four daughters: Patricia Kerr (James), Sandra Shepherd Moore, Lori Boykin (Craig), and Kathryn Hampton; eleven grandchildren: Kristi (Jarett) Gregory, Jennifer (Mike) Schenkenfelder, Madison (Corey) Oliver, Nicholas Jourdan, Daniel Shepherd, Matthew (Jennie) Shepherd, Ryan (Teanna) Moore, Aaron Moore, Ethan Moore, Jessica Hampton, and HM2 (FMF) Andrew Hampton; step-grandchildren: Davis and Graham Forney. Six Great-Grandchildren: Jaxson and Joston Gregory, Norah and Emilie Schenkenfelder, and Hadley Ryan and Bella Danielle; three brothers: Bobby Shepherd, Burnis Shepherd, and Eli Shepherd and five sisters: Loretta Polly, Lorene Dixon, Lana S. Lee, Carol Isom, and Opha Shepherd. Graveside services were officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson and Kristi Gregory at Stonegate Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. Honorary Pallbearers: Paul Shepherd Jr., Robert Shepherd, Eli Shepherd, Aaron Moore, Ryan Moore, Ethan Moore, Nick Jourdan, Andrew Hampton, Matthew Shepherd, and Daniel Shepherd. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Geneva June Johnson, 85, wife of loving husband Teddy James Johnson, passed to her heavenly home Monday, November 16, 2020 at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. She was born May 13, 1935 in Pikeville, Kentucky. June was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Frenchburg, where all the members will truly miss her. Survivors include, husband of 43 years, Teddy Johnson; niece, Lisa (Danny) Rose; nieces and nephews, Marissa Rose, Shannon Rose, Flynn Cornett, Lincoln Shockey, Abigayle Rose, and Elijah Rose; cousins, Phyllis Haynes and Joyce Haley. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Douglas Keith Goff; and brother, Vanis Bevins. Services were Thursday, November 19, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Tim Rhodes. Visitation was Thursday after 9am at the funeral home. Burial in Stanton Cemetery with Jim Ferrell, Shannon Rose, Dean Rogers, Jonathon Helton, Freddie McCoy, and Jim Hagerman serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Trent’s Garage Friends, Members of Bethel Baptist Church, Marissa Rose, Danny Rose, Lisa Rose, Tyler Ferrell, Chelsey Ferrell, Nancy & James Mullins, James Martin, Brenda Allen, Brittany Fisher, Autumn Sebey, Velma Boyd, Pearl & Linville Frye, Billie Long, Marlene Ewen, Joyce Haddix, Gale & Judy Means, Rhonda & Bill Logan, David Hagen, Jimmy Codell, Nora Lee Walters, Valena Hatton, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, and very special friend Pam Ferrell.