Jimmy Gene Eller, 69, of Lexington, KY passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 10, 1951 in Abingdon, VA to the late Harlow Moore and the late Sarah McCracken Eller Lowe. Survivors include: son Tony Eller of Stanton; daughter Tina Eller of Winchester; brother Dwight David (Cindy) Lowe; sisters Nancy (Doug) Caudill & Virginia (Robert) Cramer; grandchildren Jacob (Corinna) Carroll, Ashlynn Carroll, Emma Eller, Jackson Eller, & Avery Eller; and great-grandchildren Grayson Carroll & Addilyn Carroll. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Avery Eller, Mary Lou Williams, William Clyde Eller, & Charles Eller. Services were Friday, November 13 @ 12:00pm with Bro. Anthony Molihan officiating. Public visitation was Friday @ 10am. Burial followed at Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling with Jacob Carroll, David Caudill, Tracy Lowe, Jonathan Lowe, & Charles Hays serving as pallbearers.

Ricky Dale Fugate, 59, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton. He was born August 18, 1961 in Powell County, to the late Drew Fugate and Edith Mae Curtis Fugate. Survivors include, mother, Edith Mae Fugate; brother, Orville (Sherrie) Fugate; sisters, Donna Sue (Bruce) Donaldson and Roxanne Hawkins; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Drew Fugate and brother, Anthony Carl Fugate. Private funeral services were Saturday, November 14, Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Public walk-thru visitation was Friday, November 13, after 6:00PM. Burial in Pop’s Place Cemetery with Brian Donaldson, Andrew Fugate, BJ Brandenburg, Jayden Brandenburg, Braeden Brandenburg, Eric Hawkins, and David Crowe serving as pallbearers.

Tonya Renee Perry, 34, of Wellington passed away from injuries received in an automobile accident. She was born June 6, 1986 to James and Mary Shanks. She was a member of the Denniston House of Prayer. She is survived by her parent James and Mary Shanks of Mt. Sterling, her husband Billy Jo Perry of Wellington, two sons Bradley and Austin Perry of Wellington, stepdaughter Brooklyn Perry, God daughter Kiley Macamoore, six brothers Christopher Shanks and wife Kim of Lexington, Scotty Shanks and wife Joyce of Mt. Sterling, Randal Shanks of Mt. Sterling, Gregory Shanks and wife Wanda of Mt. Sterling, Matthew Shanks and wife Carolyn of Mt. Sterling, James Shanks JR of West Liberty and a sister Emily Shanks of Mt. Sterling. Funeral services were held 12 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Richard Rife officiating. Burial followed in the Perry Cemetery in Wellington. Pallbearers were Chris Shanks, Matthew Shanks, Bo Shanks, Randal Shanks, Scotty Shanks, Greg Shanks, James Perry and Brian Perry. Honorary pallbearers were Caroline King, Sereda Saylor, Rachel Satterwhite and Carl Hurt. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Danny Powell, 58, of Georgetown passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born March 12, 1962 to George and Edith Powell. He was a member of the Ravenna Church of God and a former Surgical Tech at the Lexington Clinic. He is survived by his mother Edith Turpin of Ravenna, his wife Valerie Powell of Georgetown, a son Josh Powell of Lancaster, stepson Allen Gaines of Georgetown, daughter Jackie Mitchell and husband Danny of Wilmore, three stepdaughters Victoria Williams and husband Josh of Means, Lauren Vogel and boyfriend Chad Gilbert of Georgetown, Joycelyn Gaines of Georgetown, ten grandchildren and a brother Buford Powell and his wife Mary of Ravenna. He was preceded in death by his father George O. Powell. A memorial services will be held 2 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 At the New Vision Full Gospel Church at 300 Fifth Street in Ravenna with Bro. Buford Powell officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.