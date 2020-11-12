“We made it!” Powell County Clerk, Jackie Everman, concluded in her brief statement as to how this year’s election went. It goes without question as to why Everman feels this immense relief given the many obstacles her and many others have had to overcome with this election in today’s society. Plenty of locals took advantage of early voting opportunities and many waited until the official Election Day, keeping Everman and her team on their toes, so to speak, for a successful turn of events. She then went on to express her gratitude to the Powell County Board of Elections, mentioning members: Randy Bowen, Robbin Faulkner, and Danny Rogers for the “hard work they’ve put in with me these last few months.” Also deserving of Everman’s recognition was her staff and the postal workers for their large contribution in this year’s election.

The election results are as follows below, though it is crucial to keep in mind these results are unofficial until certified by the state, which according to Everman should be this coming week, the week following election day. The results listed for these candidates will be the total results, combining machine votes, absentee machine votes, and paper absentee votes. In regards to the presidential results, Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence received the majority of the votes in Powell County, with a total of 4,041 votes. Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris received the next largest number of votes with a total of 1,367 votes. Jo Jorgenson / Jeremy “Spike” Cohen had a total of 67 votes, followed by Kanye West / Michelle Tidball with a total of 16 votes, and Brock Pierce / Karla Ballard with 14 total votes. At 77 years old, Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States. Senator Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, will become the first female, as well as the first African American Vice President. Harris is also the first elected individual of South Asian descent to hold office.

In Kentucky, the United States Senator campaign also claimed the attention of many all over the state. However, in Powell County, and in the rest of the state, Mitch McConnell received the majority of the votes claiming victory over McGrath and Barron in the US Senator election. The Powell County election results for United States Senator are as follows: Mitch McConnell with 3,642 total votes; Amy McGrath with 1,591; and Brad Barron with a total of 260 votes.

In the U.S. Representative Congress for the 6th Congressional District election, Andy Barr maintained a lead over rivaling candidates Josh Hicks and Frank Harris. Barr was able to claim victory for another term in this position. In Powell County, the results for this candidacy are as follows: Andy Barr receives a total of 3,994 votes; Josh Hicks receives a total of 1,399 votes; and Frank Harris receives 101 total votes.

Powell County’s results for the State Senator 21st Senatorial District election are as follows: Brandon Jackson Storm received 3,805 total votes and Walter Trebola III received 1,450 votes. Also in Powell County, as for the State Representative 74th Representative District results, David Hale led the campaign in Powell County with the votes as follows: David Hale received 3,963 total votes and Jeff Spradling received 1,425 total votes. Next in Powell County, Justice of the Supreme Court 7th District votes are as follows: Robert B. Conley with 2,730 total votes and Chris Harris with 1,820 total votes.

Perhaps one of the largest rallied campaigns seen locally this election was for the Circuit Judge 39th Judicial Circuit 1st Division. These candidates rallied competitively against one another resulting in a close election across the electing counties. In Powell County, Lisa Whisman gained the majority of the votes. In Powell County alone, these are the results: Lisa Whisman with 1,936 votes; Marcia Wireman with 697 total votes; Cameron Adams with 1,373 total votes; and Samuel Bruce Herald with 968 votes. Whisman also claimed the majority of the votes for Breathitt, Wolfe, and Powell County combined, therefore achieving victory of the overall election. According to the 3 counties reporting collectively, Lisa Whisman received 3,756 votes total; Marcia Wireman received 2,083 votes total; Cameron Adams received 3,695 total votes; and Samuel Bruce Herald with 3,720 total votes.

Also in Powell County, the Soil Conservation and Water District Supervisors votes were as follows: J. W. Stephens received 2,468 total votes; Gary Burton Napier received 2,723 total votes; Timothy Snowden received 2,652 total votes; and John Stokley received 2,063 total votes.

There was one candidate on the ballot for Member of Board of Education District 1 which was Kimberly Hall with 929 total votes. There was also only one candidate for Member of Board of Education District 2 being Kathy Merriman with a total of 977 votes. In district 5, however, there were more candidates than the other two districts. For Member of Board of Education District 5, Brenda L. Crabtree received a total of 417 votes; Evelyn Faulkner had 411 total votes; and Jennifer Drake had 146 total votes.

Bobby Carmichael was the only candidate on the ballot for the Clay City Mayor and he received a total of 309 votes. Also in Clay City, the Clay City Council votes were as follows: Joanne Campbell with 199 total votes; Jerry Knox with 219 total votes; Ryan Keith Smith with 181 total votes; Billy Todd with 200 total votes; Christina Ballard with 189 total votes; Roslynn Little Hurt with 226 total votes. There were zero write-ins for Clay City Council.

Finally, the City of Stanton Council also surfaced a large amount of voters. The following votes were cast for the positions of the City of Stanton Council: Dixie Lockard received 679 total votes; Jennell Brewer received 606 total votes; Tommy Mays received 644 total votes; Pamela McIntosh Tipton received 622 total votes; Rhonda Roe received 590 total votes; Margarita Arnett received 541 total votes; Mark Merriman received 601 total votes; and Paul Mallory received 556 total votes. There were no write-ins for the City of Stanton Council.

The two constitutional amendments were the final votes necessary on the ballot this election. For Constitutional Amendment 1, there was a total of 2,580 votes for yes and a total of 2,385 votes for no. As for the Constitutional Amendment 2, there was a total of 1,413 votes for yes and 3,637 total votes for no.