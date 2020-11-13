72, of Frenchburg passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born in Vanceburg, KY September 6, 1948 to Arthur and Gustava Richmond She was a homemaker and a member of the North Side Church of God. She is survived by three daughters Judy Kilgore and husband Buddy of Salt Lick, Gail Mitchell and husband Doug of Carlisle, Barbara Norris of Owingsville, ten grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, two brother Ricky Richmond of Sharpsburg, Freddy Richmond of Carlisle, nine sisters Shirley Donathan of Owingsville, Coffine Evans of Owingsville, Opel Purvis of Owingsville, Tina Ginter of Owingsville, Hester Vice of Mt. Sterling, Phyllis Jordan of Owingsville, Gracie Lucas of Owingsville, Mary Alice Bowels of Sharpsburg and Kathy Evans of Carlisle. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Gustava Richmond, her husband Preston Townsend, grandson Robert Norris, one brother JR Richmond, two sisters Debbie Richmond, Francis Shepherd and a son In-law Ricky Norris. No services are planned at this time. A private graveside service will take place at a later date. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge.

Lawrence “Dick” Townsend, 92, husband of Maud Martin Townsend, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born March 4, 1928 in Pilot, Kentucky to the late Rube and Sudie Muncie Townsend. He was a Korean War veteran where he earned three bronze stars. Survivors include, wife, Maud Townsend; sons, Mike (Chrissy) Townsend, Darrell (Jessica) Townsend, and Stevie Townsend; daughter, Kim (Jim) Austin; grandchildren, Derek Townsend, Joey (Megan) Ferryman, Chad Austin, Lauren (Sam) Thalacker, McKenna Austin, Gary Asch, Jacob Townsend, Abby Townsend, Gatlin Blake Townsend, Heather Trout, Nikki Townsend, Josh (Lacey) Townsend, Jarrod Townsend, Seth Townsend, Sally Hale, Montana Hale, and Elliott Hale. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Steven Keith Townsend. Services Saturday, November 7, 2020, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Brad Epperson. Visitation Friday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Veterans Cemetery with Chad Austin, Derek Townsend, Joey Ferryman, Gary Asch, Jacob Townsend, Sam Thalacker, and Tristan Jackson serving as pallbearers. The family would like to express a special thanks to Hospice East for their special care.

Sherry Stanley, 58, Fife Lick Road, Clay City, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home. She was born March 14, 1962 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Donald R. and Emma Lee Stanley. Survivors include life companion, Matthew Duskin; brother, Donald R. Stanley, Jr.

Daniel Wayne Martin, 65, husband of Barbara Napier Martin, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. He was born March 21, 1955 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Lemray and Ruth Whisman Martin. He was retired from Clark Energy Cooperative. Survivors include, wife, Barbara Martin, Stanton; son, John Martin, Clay City; daughters, Rebecca Martin and Angela Martin, both of Stanton; and sister, Freda Shoemaker, Lexington. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bill Martin and sister, Brenda Rogers. in lieu of flowers donations suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

Corbet Lee Tolson of Clay City, Kentucky husband of Mary Willoughby O’Hair Tolson departed this life Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 67 years, 1 month and 20 days. He was a son of the late Edgar and Hulda Patton Tolson born in Wolfe County, Kentucky on September 11, 1953. He was a Truck Driver by trade and he loved playing the guitar and singing. Corbet was a member of the Christian Fellowship Church of God in Clay City, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Mary Willoughby O’Hair Tolson of Clay City, Kentucky; one son, Corbett Eugene “Bruiser” Tolson of Campton, Kentucky; two step-sons, Tony Creech of Lexington, Kentucky and Scott Willoughby of Clay City, Kentucky; one daughter, Mary Nicole Gamble of Paducah, Kentucky; three step-daughters, Donnitta “Dee” Woosley of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Christina “Chrissy” Davis of Lexington, Kentucky and April Johnson of Clay City, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Britney Danielle Grace Tilford, Amberly Blair Nicole Tilford, Corbett Bryce Tolson, Tyler B. Beasley, Preston Neal Johnson MaKenzie Payton Johnson, Madison Paige Johnson, Riley Grace Willoughby, and Adeline Harper Willoughby; several great-grandchildren; and many others who called him papaw Corbett; three brothers, Donnie Tolson and Paul Tolson both of Campton, Kentucky and Ronnie Tolson of Pine Ridge, Kentucky; and two sisters, Blanche Rose and Mary McKinney both of Campton, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Gene Tolson; his parents, Edgar and Hulda Patton Tolson; six brothers, Herald Tolson, Tom Tolson, Bill Tolson, Edmond Tolson, Wilgus Tolson and Charles Tolson; and six sisters, Monnie Profitt, Minnie Angel, Linda Tolson, Flossie Hollon Mayabb, Wanda Abercrombie, and Connie Sowers. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Serving as pallbearers; Randy Haddix, Junior Wilgus Profitt, Junior Tolson, Anthony Tolson, Bryan Banks, Eddie Rose, Neal Johnson, Gerald Rose, and Scott Willoughby. Serving as honorary pallbearers; Sam Kincaid and Elmer Willoughby.

James Edward “Murdock” Townsend 54 of Irvine passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was born April 2, 1966 in Richmond to James and Mary Townsend. He was a carpenter. He is survived by a daughter Melissa Brinegar of Winchester, two grandchildren Neveah Puckett, Mathew Townsend, four brothers Cassius Townsend of Irvine, Johnny Townsend and wife Amy of Irvine, Joe Townsend of Paris, Richard Neal of Irvine, two sisters Connie Estes and husband Jacob of Irvine and Dorothy Walling and husband Henry Knight of Irvine. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Townsend and a son Michael Edward Townsend. Funeral services will be held 12 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Friends may visit Friday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial will be in the Oak Dale Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers are Joe Townsend, Johnny Townsend, Richard Neal, Clayton Mays, Steve Hoover and Earl Willis. Honorary pallbearers are Josh Walling, Mathew Townsend and Neveah Puckett. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.