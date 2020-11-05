By: Lisa Johnson

On Friday, October 29 at 10:20 am a woman driving south on 1057” Harwick’s Creek Rd.” Lost control of the car she was driving and hydroplaned across the road vaulting over the guardrail and coming to rest in the floodwaters off Hardwick’s creek. The woman desperately called 911 and was kept on line as the floodwaters begin filling the vehicle. As first responders from Clay City, Stanton fire, EMS, and Officer Rob Willians, Clay City Police arrived on the scene as water could be seen flowing over the hood of the car. First responders worked frantically to reach the woman and get her out safely. She declined transport but was later taken by EMS and found to have a more significant injury than first thought. The vehicle was later removed from the creek by Fireman and SAR Member, Estill County Tommy Lane from Irvine. The woman is reported in stable condition and we are all glad to have been able to save her, all pray for her recovery.