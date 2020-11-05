Inez Marie Thorpe, age 95, widow of Joe Thorpe, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence in Clay City, Kentucky with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late George Washington Powell and Sarah Ellen Hardy Powell and a member of Never Ending Grace Church. Inez was a former employee of Sylvania, Lycoming Shoe Factory, Blankenship Drug Store, Irvine Air Shoot and Four Seasons Consignment Shop. She was also preceded in death by her grandchild, Levi Ashley; her great-great grandchild, Madelynn Mae Robertson; her sister, Mary Ruth Pasley; her brother, Shelby Russell Powell and her half brother, Wendell Powell. She is survived by two daughters, Dianna (Rondal) Davis and Patsy (Robert Lynn) Roe and one son, Virgil (Theresha) Ashley, Jr. all of Clay City; seven grandchildren: Valerie Jones, Leslie (Anthony) Wright, Ronna (Stephen) Donithan, Robert (Leslie) Roe, II, Carol (Ricky) Faulkner, Curtis (Jennifer) Roe and Sarah (George) Russell; 15 great grandchildren: Joshua Jones, Braedon Jones, Kylee Jones, Cierra (Quintin) Robertson, Nikki (Josh) Weaver, Dawson Wright, Trinity Romans, Bobbi (Dave) Hall, Levi Roe, Rebecca (Brennen) Ball, Zebediah (Hayleigh) Faulkner, Lyndsey (Frank) Spencer, Curtis Thomas, Nathaniel Roe, River Roe, Kaylee Russell and Lily Ann Russell and six great-great grandchildren: Willow Spencer, Courtney Barnett, Gavin Hall, Caleb Hall, Presley Spencer and Kenneth Reid Spencer. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Stephen Donithan will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Bend Cemetery on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Joshua Jones, Braedon Jones, Dawson Wright, Anthony Wright, Levi Roe, Zebediah Faulkner, George Russell and Ricky Faulkner serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Joyce Ann Bishop, Mary Morton and Ilse Marcum. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Bertha Barnett, 65, of Clay City passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 19, 1955 in Hazard to Daniel and Kathleen Mullins. She was a member of the Clay City Church of Christ and a Cook. She is survived by a son Douglas Barnett of Clay City, two daughters Kathy Fay Brewer of Clay City, Kimberly D. McIntosh of Clay City, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers Earl Mullins of Clay City, Bill Mullins of Clay City, three sisters Sue Rice and husband M. C. of Clay City, Gracie Fraley and husband Darrell of Clay City and Darcus Francis of Paris. She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Kathleen Mullins, a son Danny Barnett, five bothers George Mullins, Rufus Mullins, Zac Mullins, Johnny Mullins, David Mullins, four sisters Mag Hopson, Mary Mullins, Lottie Mullins and Martha Mullins. Funeral services were held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Daniel Newell officiating. Burial followed in the Fraley – Mullins Cemetery. Pallbearers were Doug Barnett, Earl Mullins, Bill Mullins, Darrell Fraley, Gage Barnett, Kienan Tiller and Timothy Hicks. Honorary pallbearers Jonathan Mullins, Derick Meadows, Daniel Mullins, Ricky Mullins, Taylor Fraley, Brian Mullins, Timothy Mullins, Shane Francis, Ryan Fraley and Dewayne Mullins. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Raven Rogers, 80, husband of Ava Case Rogers, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born to the late George Otis and Hildreth Spencer Rogers. He was an Army Veteran. Survivors include, wife, Ava Rogers, daughter, Melissa (Dwayne) Henning; sons, David Rogers and Chris (Callie) Rogers; grandchildren, Shea (Mike) Bartlett, Nash Henning, Dylan Ginn, Brennan Rogers, Caleb Rogers, Elisabeth Jo Bishop, and Tucker Bishop; brothers, James (Charlene) Rogers, Tom Rogers, Cebert (Jane) Rogers, Carlos (Linda) Rogers, Eldon Rogers, Goble (Carol) Rogers, Mike (Kathy) Rogers, and Ray (Carolyn) Rogers; sister, Nannie (Randolph) Moreland; sister-in-law, Phyllis Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Edward Rogers and Kendal Rogers. Services were Saturday, October 31, at Rogers Chapel Cemetery with Mike Bartlett, Nash Henning, Dylan Ginn, Brennan Rogers, Caleb Rogers, and Tucker Bishop serving as pallbearers.