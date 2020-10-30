By: Madison Fugate

Gina Johnson is another member of the community who chooses to offer her strong skills and grow her business inside of Powell County. For almost the last 6 years, Gina has owned and operated a business inside the Stanton city limits that is known as Gina Johnson Dental Lab. Dental laboratories manufacture or customize a variety of products to assist in the provision of oral health care by a licensed dentist. However, when the building became available where her uncle, Dr. JB Smith, had once practiced as a dentist, it held a whole new meaning to the beloved entrepreneur and she knew she had to take the opportunity to transition her dental lab to 210 North Main St., Stanton, Kentucky 40380, just across from Mr. Ed’s Hotdogs. In addition to her dental lab, Gina has also introduced a new business into the city known as Main Street Flowers and More. To her pleasant surprise, the business is blooming and the feedback from customers is ever growing and positive.

Gina held her grand opening for the business on October 3rd, 2020. At the grand opening, Gina held a giveaway for a seasonal fall wreath that drew plenty of attention from the community. When visiting Main Street Flowers and More, you can find items such as wreaths, silk arrangements, memorial flowers, memorial frames, wind chimes, throws, family cookbooks, and more, even down to bath and body works products. Gina expresses her intent to eventually even explore the possibility of offering fresh flowers. The business is also open and eager to hear whatever custom orders you may have in mind. You can best reach the business by calling 606-481-4800 to reach Gina for any potential questions or concerns.

Johnson has worked in the dental lab field for going on 20 committed years now, though she has only had her own business for nearly 6 years, as previously mentioned. Gina has enough skill and experience in the field, she has even had the opportunity to teach at Bluegrass Community and Technical College in the past. When Gina is not in the dental lab or shopping, she has plenty of hobbies and interests to keep her busy. She attends Bowen Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God, where she sometimes will sing and play guitar. Gina first began learning how to play guitar when her uncle, a former local dentist, Dr. JB Smith introduced her to her first lessons on the stringed instrument. Gina shared a close bond with her uncle and can recall accompanying him to several church visits and him even treating her to her very first happy meal. Although Gina has no children of her own, she had a great deal in the role of helping to raise her admired niece, Nicole Johnson, who devotes much of her time today in helping Gina with her business. Nicole isn’t the only member of the family who helps out around the store and lab, as Gina’s parents, Pat Johnson and Wanda Johnson, have also played an important role in the success and support in all of Gina’s endeavors. She insists she has also learned several skills in floral arrangements from her Aunt Freda Joseph and always appreciates her time and help. She explains she could list a page of names who have given her the support she needed. Johnson doesn’t forget to include the tremendous amount of support she says her church family has provided in her business. In fact, when expressing what was most important to her, she gives this next statement, “How much the Lord has blessed me, and the friends and family he has put around me. I couldn’t have done it by myself.”

Johnson also expressed during her interview that she decided on developing and growing her business in Powell county because this is what she says is “Home” to her and she would love to see the area grow in a positive direction. She gives her best efforts in trying to accommodate everyone and keeps a flexible work schedule for customers and does her best in “Just trying to keep things affordable.” Her store hours are currently each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.; each Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; and every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Gina even offers free delivery of the arrangements sold at the store to any and all local funeral homes, and even most funeral homes as far as Montgomery County or Clark County, upon request. This business will surely serve as a great addition to the growing community, be sure to check out all of Gina’s committed and creative efforts to provide a promising service to the community.