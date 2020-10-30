Steven JR and Tristan Balliet infant twins passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. They are survived by their parents Steven Balliet and Tequila Jacobs. Graveside services were held Monday, October 26, 2020 at the West Bend Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Eli Crain infant son of Tonya Crain passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He is survived by his mother Tonya Crain of Clay City, a brother Joshua Gray of Clay City, sister Cassandra Gray of Clay City, grandparents Bruce and Susan Spencer of Clay City, Grandfather Jason Crain and Aunt Sarah Wilcox. Grave side services were held Friday, October 23, 2020 at the West Bend Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

David Mullins 72 of Clay City passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. He was born May 18, 1948 in Hazard to Daniel and Kathleen Mullins. He was a masonry worker. He is survived by two sons David E. Mullins of Clay City, Thomas Trickett of Lexington, two daughters Kathlyn Mullins of Owensboro, KY, Tonya Mullins and husband Robert of Stanton, five grandchildren Dakota Trickett, Taylor Smith, Darren Trickett, Dami Mullins, Kaytlin Booth, four great grandchildren Weston Smith, Isaac Smith, Thomas Trickett, Harper Smith, two brothers Earl Mullins of Clay City, Bill Mullins of Clay City, four sisters Sue Rice and husband M.C. Rice of Clay City, Bertha Barnett of Clay City, Gracie Fraley and husband Darrell of Clay City and Darcus Francis of Paris. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Kathleen Mullins, his wife Rosella Curtis Mullins, four brothers George Mullins, Rufus Mullins, Zac Mullins, Johnny Mullins, four sisters Mag Hopson, Mary Mullins, Lottie Mullins and Martha Mullins. A memorial service was held Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Renny Ross officiating. . Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Alta Faye King, 73, widow of Matthew B King, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Stanton Nursing Center. She was born March 14, 1947 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Charlie and Ima Jean Taulbee Brooks. Survivors include, son, Matt King; daughter, Connie King Harding, Lisa King Snowden, and Wyona King; brothers, Glen Brooks, Charles Brooks, and Rondel Brooks; sisters, Jeanie Patrick, Betty Townsend, Dorothy Risner, Darlene Watkins, Teresa Risner, and Leslie Scott; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Services were Thursday, October 22, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Jared Hyatt. Visitation was Wednesday after 6:00PM at the funeral home. Burial in Watkins Cemetery with Matt Snowden, John Harding, Vannie Jackson Jr., Keith Jackson, Bobby Jackson, and Eli Jackson Sr.

Vannie Jackson, 59, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home. He was born November 4, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert Amous and Joan Mitchell Jackson. Survivors include, Sons, Melvin Jones, Vannie Eli Jackson Jr., Jessie Thomas, Morgan David Sexton, Keith Marice Jackson, and Mathew Robert Jackson; daughters, Chrissy Clemons Jones, Henryetta Roses, Stacy Lou Thomas, Ashley Marie Jackson, Hali Harvey, and Cassie Wilson; step-children, Kevin Lawson, Robert Lawson, Alyssa Lawson, and Alan Lawson; brother, Steve Jackson; sisters, Robin Jackson and Mary Jackson; 8 grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren. Services Wednesday 7:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 4-7pm at the funeral home.

Arlene Faye Elam, 82, widow of James Donald Elam, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born September 29, 1938 in Middletown, OH to the late Stanley & Elizabeth Whitaker Waits. Survivors include: sons, James Sidney Elam of Lexington & Freddie Joe (Penny) Elam of Winchester; daughters Patricia (Chuck) Williams of Slade, Carolyn Sue (Billy) LeMaster of Virginia Beach, VA, & Cynthia (Jerry) Hale of Clay City; brother, Dennis Waits of Middletown, OH; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Raymond Elam. Services were Sunday, October 25 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Skinner officiating. Visitation was Saturday at 5pm for family and public visitation 6-8pm. Burial followed the funeral at Eaton Cemetery in Clay City with Ms. Elam’s grandchildren and sons-in-law serving as bearers.

David Howard “Speedy” Brewer, age 78, passed away on October 19, 2020 at his residence in Bowen, Kentucky. Born in Campton, Kentucky he was the son of the late Thomas and Olive Fultz Brewer and a member of West Bend First Church of God. He was a former employee of Hobart Manufacturing and Continental Metal Specialty. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas “Rennie” Brewer and Charles Brewer and three sisters, Eva Fox, Katherine Landrum and June Brewer. He is survived by his son, Don Dwayne (Kim) Brewer of Irvine; special daughters Janice Campbell and Marco (James) McKinney of Stanton; two grandchildren, Savannah Brewer and Nicholas Brewer and three brothers, Wayne Brewer, Arnold “Reed” Brewer and Kenny Brewer. Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs and Bro. Kenny Brewer were held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Jay Townsend, James McKinney, Bob Fauste, Bobby Fauste, Mike Martin and Nicholas Brewer serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.