Thaleena Faye, “Snookie” Allen, 67, of Stanton, widow of Danny Ray Allen, passed away Oct. 11th after a long illness. She was born to Fred and Mildred Shearer Strange Nov. 22, 1952 in Clay City, KY. Thaleena served as the director of Powell County Senior Citizens for 22 years. Survivors include her son, Christopher Allen and daughter, Cassandra Allen, both of Stanton; a brother, Billy Strange (Marble) of Grayson KY; two sisters, Virginia Watson of Stanton and Kathy Price of Frankfort; mother-in-law, Deloris Allen of Stanton; a special nephew, Dustin Strange (Shelley) and great-niece Ella Strange, all of Louisville; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Robert (Pepper), Ronnie, and Bruce Strange, and a sister, Carol Dennis. A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 17th, at Harvestime Assembly, 480 E. College, Stanton, KY by Pastor Tony Story. Friends may visited at 12 noon followed by the service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Senior’s activity fund. Mail to: Powell County Senior Citizens, c/o Kiwanas Club of Powell County, 551 S. Main, Stanton, KY 40380. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Billy R. Claypoole, 75, husband of Pastor Janice Claypoole, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his residence in Winchester, KY. He was born October 16, 1944 in Winchester to the late Robert Claypoole, Sr. and Stella Estes Claypoole. Mr. Claypoole was retired from the Winchester Police Department, where he served the citizens of Winchester for over 20 years, including 13 & 1/2 years as police chief. He also has worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by: son, Billy R. (Joy) Claypoole, II of Arkansas; daughter, Lenora “Francie” (Chad) Keathley of Florida; grandchildren, Carrie Lee Claypoole & Blaine Keathley; and brothers Elihue Claypoole, Clarence Claypoole, & Donnie Claypoole. He was preceded in death by siblings Robert Claypoole, Jr., Laura Jean Ewen, Emma White, Mildred Fischer, Johnnie Claypoole, & Tommy Claypoole. Services were Monday, October 19, 2:00PM at Ark of Mercy Church. Visitation Monday after 12:00PM until time of service. Burial was in Winchester Cemetery with Blaine Keathley, Joe Curtis, Wesley Roe, Quin Carpenter, Donnie Claypoole, and Gordan Frazier serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, John Sueclay, Ken Cooksey, Ray Watson, John Flynn, JR Morton, Thomas Hughley, David Stanford, Marty Jackson, Steve Caudill, Chief Kevin Palmer, current and retired Winchester Police Department, and the Ark of Mercy Men’s Sunday School Class.

Thelma Florine “Katie” Skidmore, age 48, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on October 14, 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Mt. Sterling, KY she was the daughter of the late Sherman and Barbara Mildred Swartz Skidmore. She was a 1991 graduate of Powell County High School and a life enrichment assistant at Mary C. Brooks Place. Katie is survived by sons, Landen Skidmore and Landen Reynolds of Stanton; daughters, Kristen Trent of Clay City, Allison (Myles Ashley) Trent of Stanton, Brianna Trent of Clay City and Mackenzie (Hunter Bloom) Rogers of Stanton; brother, John Sherman (Karen) Skidmore of Clay City; sisters, Joan Willoughby of Mt. Sterling, Ginnie (Johnny) Maynard of Stanton and Margarette (Chris Sparks) Skidmore of Jeffersonville; three grandchildren, Hensley Trent, Cashlen Booth and Wyatt Ashley along with her fiance, Josh Tolson. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Jim Skidmore conducted at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial was be in Skidmore Cemetery with Josh Booth, Josh Tolson, Myles Ashley, Johnny Maynard, Jamie Skidmore and John Carter serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Tony Clay, Chris Sparks, Zach Romans and Landen Skidmore. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ilene Dunn, age 75, passed away October 17, 2020 at her residence in Clay City, Kentucky with her husband, Walter and granddaughter, “Cappie” Barnes by her side. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mildred Leblanc Grigsby and a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church. Ilene was a retired factory employee of Nestle. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, John W. Cross Jr., her grandchild, Autumn Marie Raker, her brother, Michael Grigsby and her sister, Helen Broussard. Ilene is survived by her husband, Walter Dunn; her sons, Eugene Hale and Walter Lee (Yan) Dunn; stepson, Anthony Dunn; three daughters: Victoria Cross, Jennifer Rogers and Heather (Brandon) Jackson; stepdaughter, Shelia (Bobby) Barnes; three brothers: Fred Grigsby, Andrew (Anna Mae) Grigsby and Paul (Cheryl) Grigsby along with 15 grandchildren. Funeral services conducted by Father Al Fritsch will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Bend Cemetery with Lee J. Dunn, Jacob Dunn, Kristopher Dunn, Kenneth Dunn, Danny Wayne Hampton and Brandon Keith Jackson serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Garry D. Tipton, age 71, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on October 16, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Born in Stanton, KY he was the son of Mary Ann Brooks Tipton and the late Herdon Tipton. He was an Army Vietnam War Veteran, a member of Stanton Church of Christ and a retired team leader with Toyota Manufacturing Company. Garry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Juanita Watson Tipton and his mother, Mary Ann Tipton both of Stanton; his son, Garry W. (Lisa) Tipton of Clay City; his daughter, Stephanie (Dean) Rogers of Eaton, OH; five grandchildren: Hannah Tipton, Ronnie Tipton, McKenna Tipton, Waylen Rogers and Alanna Rogers; four brothers: Eddie (Lavonna) Tipton, Billy (Betty) Tipton and Glen (Pam) Tipton of Stanton and Kevin (Michelle) Tipton of Brookville, IN along with four sisters: Teresa (Duwaine) Morton, Carol (Terry) Barnes and Janet Howard of Stanton and Kathy (Gary) Knox of Columbia, TN. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Brock Hartwigsen, Bro. Larry Shoemaker and Bro. Thomas Caudill will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Stonegate Cemetery with Ronnie Tipton, Kenneth Graves, Glen Tipton, Billy Tipton, Kevin Tipton and Syl Knox serving as active pallbearers. Eddie Tipton will be an honorary pallbearer. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Orvil Gray, Jr., of Clay City passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 1, 1948 in Clay City to Orvil SR and Mary Gray. He was a member of the Church on The Rock and a retired Grounds keep at the University of Kentucky. He is survived by his wife Martha Gray of Clay City, son Greg Gray of Clay City, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, a brother Boyd Hall of Clay City, two sisters Ethel Combs of Georgetown and Lilly Thorpe of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his parents Orvil SR and Mary Gray. Funeral services will be held 11 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Sister Diane Harrison officiating. Friends may visit Tuesday from 5 PM till 7 PM. Burial will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Pallbearers are Greg Gray, Heather Turner, Jimmy Thorpe, Joseph Moon, James Thorpe and Tony Moon. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Joe Chadwell and Lewis Chadwell. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Bobby Duane Curtis Sr., 51, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington. He was born September 20, 1969 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Robert C. Curtis and Connie Abney Haddix. Survivors include, mother, Connie Haddix, Winchester; nephew, Devin Hall; aunts and uncles, Taffy Curtis, Stanton, Audrey (Frenchie) Charles, Winchester, Bill (Lois) Abney, Franklin, OH, and Hazel Watkins, Clay City; step-brothers, Fred (Jenny) Haddix, Seymour, TN and Clarence (Martha) Haddix, Scottsville, KY; step-sisters, Linda Hatton, Stanton, Evelyn Banks, Campton, Debbie (David) Russell, Sevierville, TN, Peggy (PJ) Chambers, White Pine, TN, Patrice (Charlie) Outlaw, Sevierville, TN, and Marlene (Bob) Parton, Sevierville, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, son, Bobby Duane Curtis, Jr; brother, Michael Brady; step-brother, Donnie Haddix; and step-sister, Sandra Green. Services were Sunday, October 18, 2:00PM Powells Valley Cemetery, Clay City. Procession met at the funeral home Sunday 1:00PM. Burial was in Powells Valley Cemetery with CJ McKinney, Larry Pasley, Greg Potts, Doug Potts, Cory Potts, and Robert Curtis Jr.

Della Sparks, 49, of Winchester passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born January 1, 1971 in Campton to Raymond Sparks and Marcella Curtis Banks. She was a member of the Ark of Mercy Church. She is survived by her mother Marcella Curtis Banks, her Fiancée Gary Smith of Winchester, two brothers Darrel Sparks of Clay City, Jacob Sparks of Stanton, three sisters Rosalee VanCleve of Winchester, Lisa Hunter of Winchester and Christy Sparks of Ohio. She was preceded in death by father Raymond Sparks. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Tony Story officiating. Friends may visit Thursday from 11 AM till time of the service. Family ask in Lieu of flowers donations be made to Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Robin Lynn Hedger, 35, passed away. She was born April 20, 1985 in Lexington to Robert Jr and Linda Hedger. She is survived by her mother Linda Hedger of Winchester, three brothers Robert Hedger the third of Irvine, Charles Hall of Winchester, Benjamin Fay of Winchester and a sister Misty Barnes of Mt. Sterling. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Hedger JR. Graveside services were held 10 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Mullins Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.

Zelphia Marie Hollon, 94, widow of Dock Hollon, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home. She was born September 14, 1926 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late James and Rosie Wright McCall. Survivors include, sons, Larry Spurlock, Clay City and Roger Watkins, Mt. Sterling; daughters, Linda Faye Cannon, Winamac, IN, and Donna Carol Partin, Stamping Ground; brothers, William McCall, Middletown, OH and Cecil McCall, Warren, Michigan; sisters, Zannie Smyth, Clay City, Eunice Mays, Clay City, and Ruby Major, Richmond; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 13 great great-grandchildren. Services were Saturday, October 17, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson. Visitation was Saturday after 11:00AM. Burial was in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Brian Patrick, Steve Bowen, Dewayne P, Phillip Stone, Doug Caudill, and Mike Caudill serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, members of the Clay City Fist Church of God, Junior King, Mike Roberts, Ralph Gaylord, Bob Mays, Melvin Burgher, and Herbert Burgher.

Brenda Lea Estes Riddell, 58, of Irvine passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Baptist Health in Richmond after a long illness. She was born June 5, 1962 in Irvine to Clarence and Ida Estes. She is survived by two sons Russell Riddell of Irvine, Joshua Riddell and wife Sarah of Irvine, a daughter Ladonna Riddell of Irvine, ten grandchildren, brother Earl Estes and wife Laven of Irvine, a sister Earlene Estes and husband Jacin of Berea, several nieces and nephews including her favorite niece Modi Paige. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Ida Estes, four brothers Thomas Estes, Billy Estes, Fredrick Estes, Clarence Estes JR, two sisters Nina Cassidy and Norma Johnson. Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Mark H. Richard, 50, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born in Irvine October 23, 2020 to William H. Richard and Wandalyn Tipton Macy. He was a self- employed handyman. He is survived by his mother Wandalyn Macy and her husband Jackie Macy SR of Irvine, a brother William S. Richard and his wife Catherine of Irvine, stepbrother Jackie Lee Macy JR of Aurora, Colorado and a step Sister Sara Lykins and husband James of Los Angeles, California. Graveside services were held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Oak Dale Cemetery in Irvine with Bro. Steve Evans officiating. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of services.