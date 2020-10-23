The Powell County Public Library would like to invite the public to our first official Town Hall meeting in regard to a feasibility study for a new public library for the community. Join us in the first step of this exciting process as we discuss the potential features of a new public library, and how this new, much-needed community center will impact all of Powell County for the better. The Town Hall will be held on Tuesday, October 27th from 6-7pm at the Powell County Courthouse, in the central courtroom. CDC guidelines will be enforced for social distancing and masking standards in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic for those who wish to attend the Town Hall in person. For those who want to attend virtually, a Zoom link will be posted later. This Town Hall is open to the public, and we want YOUR input in this process! For any questions or concerns, call the library at 663-4511, or email us at info@pcplky.org.