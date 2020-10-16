It was reported to local news outlets on October 6th that a Powell County Middle School teacher tested positive for COVID-19 after only the second day of in-person classes. As a result, a total of 52 students who were considered contacts of the said educator were placed in quarantine due to the exposure. Fortunately, superintendent Anthony Orr and the PCS administrative staff planned for this sort of outcome and had a procedure to follow working closely with the Powell County Health Department and the families of students after the diagnosis was confirmed in order to prevent any interruption to the education of PCS students.

Earlier in the year, during June, when a back-to-school plan was released to the public, Orr assured the public there was detailed preventative planning that considered the type of proactive control PCS would take in the result of a positive case within the school system, and even entailed preparation for the possibility of a spike in positive cases that could possibly result in a brief shutdown turning to virtual learning, according to Orr’s earlier plans. After 10 days and a clean bill of health from the Powell County Health Department, that teacher will have the opportunity to return to school again. The aforementioned 52 students will be required to quarantine for 14 days. It is also pivotal to understand these 52 quarantined students have not necessarily tested positive for the virus and this is just a safety measure to gain control on the situation and remain proactive.