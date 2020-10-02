By: Madison Fugate

There was a special called Powell County Board of Education meeting called on Thursday, September 24th, in order to discuss constructional management services for the development of the new elementary school that is currently underway for Powell County Schools. To begin the discussion, a motion was made to select Codell Construction management for the new school. However, the Powell County Board of Education promptly and unanimously passed the motion with no further arguments by any board members. Dianne Meadows followed the motion with this statement to Jim Codell as he was present at the meeting, “Mr. Codell, I would like to add that you had an excellent presentation and you also have an excellent team,” and then later adding, “The other two (construction companies) had a good presentation also, but Codell was exceptional.” Board member, John Brewer, added the comment that he had reached out to other companies who have worked with Codell Construction in the past, that in which each sent praises and vouched for the workmanship by Codell Construction.

Additionally, Powell County Schools began in-person learning this week with the donations of several masks made by custodian of Stanton Elementary School, Lisa Bradshaw, and retired teacher, Linda Foster. Powell County Schools released a statement in regards to the gesture, “Thank you ladies for helping provide for a safe and healthy return to in-person learning!” Powell County Schools are not the only school in the state to begin in-person learning this week, they are joined by Montgomery County Schools who announced earlier in the month they will begin in-person learning during the same week, on September 28th. The Wolfe County Board of Education also made the decision to begin in-person learning once more this week, on September 28th. Powell County Schools announcement was followed by statements from each school. Bowen Elementary, Stanton Elementary School and Clay City Elementary School shared positive comments and videos with reminders for onsite learners and parents on the new protocols regarding the virus. Powell County High School released this statement, “We are so excited for this week!! We cannot wait to see our students!!!”