By: Madison Fugate

The Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission have been considering some somewhat major developments and transitions within the city. If these changes do follow through as planned, the community will soon be able to witness the growth of the commission. Ultimately, the Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission have been considering opening a sort of “Welcome Center” within the city limits. The said center would also be the location for where the office lies for the recently appointed Stanton Tourism Director, Natalie Faulkner. Natalie, of course, attended the special called board meeting and had several questions for the owners of the building under consideration being Brenda Crabtree, Penny Crabtree, and Johnny Crabtree. Many locals may recognize Brenda Crabtree as being the part-operator and owner of Crabtree’s Candies. The building up for consideration is now home to That’s Sew You sewing shop, that is located next to the aforementioned candy and baked goods store, Crabtree’s Candies. Co-Owner of That’s Sew You, Susan Watson, also serves on the Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission and vowed for the dependable and understanding sort of working relationship the Crabtrees offer as renters. The popular sewing shop has made a recent announcement of their plan currently underway to move their business to have more room to expand and grow. That’s Sew You will obviously no longer occupy the building alongside Crabtree’s Candies as they do currently and will now be located at 316 Steamshovel Road, Stanton, Kentucky 40380. The location often times is also directed as being approximately 1/8 of a mile behind the street beside Dairy Queen, located on the right just before you start up Steamshovel Hill. The business has announced their grand opening will be held on October 1st, the date in which they plan to once again open their doors. They encourage all of their supporters and any considering newcomers to plan for the event and show their support in the growth of a local business and take the opportunity to get in on the excitement.

The Stanton Tourism board have already began creating and discussing several ideas to improve the building that was once That’s Sew You and draw tourists and locals in. The board members plan to offer merchandise such as sweatshirts and items with their brand, “Exit 22,” and brochures for the public. The Crabtrees overall seem compliant and open to renovations and any improvements upon discussion. “Anything that promotes the town is good,” Penny Crabtree expressed. “We like the location and the price is very fair,” one board member, Joey ___ states. They plan to use local craftsmen to create signs for the center and renovations such as flooring and a few more improvements were mentioned throughout the meeting. The next step before dismissing the Crabtrees from the meeting was the plan for Scott Graham to draw up a lease for the said lease. The Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission mentioned beginning the agreement and introducing the welcome center to the public as early as October 1st of this year, 2020.

Custom made and unique locally designed benches were also mentioned as part of porch decorations for the new welcome center. The next matter of business for this tourism commission is to plan for also improving the drive-in location and including several of these same benches at the drive-in location as well. These benches are supposed to have unique designs with license plate and even possibly tailgate details and bottle openers on the sides.