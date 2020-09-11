By: Madison Fugate

Martina Skidmore, owner of 4 Fit and Fab Studio located here in Stanton, has introduced a new and upcoming event that has gained quite the popularity here in the community. With such a successful outcome, it should come as no surprise that these community events will be recurring for the next few weeks according to a video message shared on social media from Skidmore. The event has been introduced as Sunset Yoga and is held outdoors at the Mountain View Drive-In, therefore allowing a very manageable approach as for safety guidelines regarding the pandemic. Skidmore teamed up with on of the tourism commissions here in the county, Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission, to make this event possible. Also, helping make the night possible was yoga instructor, Tara Young. Young had several there attending eager for a night full of relaxation, as many of us are eager for these days.

Skidmore elaborated on how excited she is to have the opportunity to take advantage of the beautiful location and also shared this statement with the community, “We have several different things that we’re gong to be offering over the next few weeks.” The Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission is supportive of Martina’s studio and efforts in the community and display that in their sponsorship of the event. “All community members can come free of cost to them, because the Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission has paid for us to be here tonight. So, we’re super thankful for that. We are so excited and I would love to see your faces at some point over the next few weeks,” Skidmore also expresses. To track upcoming details and to ensure you don’t miss what they have planned for coming weeks, the Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission has requested you stay tuned for updates on their Facebook page.