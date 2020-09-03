Talmadge Wayne Webb, age 73, passed away at his residence in Clay City, Kentucky on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Olive Hill, Kentucky he was the son of the late Hersey “Tojo” Webb and the late Jessie Bell Griffey Webb, a 1965 graduate of Olive Hill High School and a Navy Veteran. Wayne was a retired telephone cable repairman with Bell South Telephone Company, an Emergency Medical Technician and a VFR private pilot. He was a member of Crossroads Church in Richmond, Stanton Masonic Lodge No. 352 and the Clay City Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Shane Short. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Joan McGlone Webb of Clay City; his son, Tim (Natalie) Webb of Richmond; four grandchildren: Nolan Gale (Kelsie) Webb, Cameron Wayne Webb, Laura Kathryn Webb and Jessica (Lee) Storts and two great grandchildren, Rocky Grewell and R. J. Grewell. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Richard Lee White, Jr., 38, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Lexington. He was born February 8, 1982 in Lexington, KY to Richard Lee White and the late Linda Abner White. He is survived by his father and his step-mother Lori White, as well as by daughters Alexis White, Abigail White, & Adaleigh White; half-brothers Dwayne Cox & Wesley Cox; half-sister Jennifer White Mullins; and step-brothers Eric Brown & Ryan Brown. Memorial services were held Saturrday, August 29 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Committal was in Powells Valley Cemetery in Clay City.

Danny Dwaine Bledsoe 54 of Irvine passed away at the University Of Kentucky Hospital Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Richmond June 26, 1966 to Ernest SR and Glenda Bledsoe. He is survived by his mother Glenda Cole of Richmond, three daughters Hillary Bledsoe of Irvine, Shyann Bledsoe of White Oak, Sierra Bledsoe of White Oak, 2 grandchildren, five Brothers Scott Bledsoe of Irvine, Ernest Bledsoe JR of Irvine, Robert Bledsoe of Lexington, John Bledsoe of Richmond, Jackie Bledsoe of Bessemer, Alabama and a sister Leona Dickerson of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his father Ernest Bledsoe SR. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.

Audra Carolyn Ray Smallwood, age 82, of Hudson Mill Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. She was born September 12, 1937 in Morgan County and was the daughter of the late Hager M. and Juanita Amyx Ray. She was a retired teacher with the Estill County School System and a member of the Salem Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.E. “Bill” Smallwood. She is survived by her daughter Carrie Smallwood of Estill Co.; her step-son, Talmadge Smallwood of Powell Co.; one sister, Cheryleen Christie of Florida; and two grandchildren, Caroline Ray Asher and Charles Robert Asher.

She was preceded in death by three step-children; Fern Brewer, Phyllis Fraley, Elmer Smallwood, and onesister, Darlyn Ray.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at the Grassy Creek Cemetery in West Liberty by Bro. Jerry Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Salem Baptist Church, 4470 Spout Springs Road, Irvine, KY 40336.

Pallbearers were Charles Robert Asher, Hale Hutchinson and Jerry Ray.

Woodford “Woody” Townsend 65 of Stanton passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Stanton May 4, 1955 to Cecil and Athena Townsend. He is survived by a son Joshua Townsend of Winchester, a daughter Melissa Turner and husband Mike of Winchester, three grandchildren Dakota Martin, Olivia Stiles and Savannah Stiles and a brother James William Townsend of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Athena Townsend, two brother’s Danny Ray Townsend, Carl Wayne Townsend, two sister’s Lois Maxine Stamper and Diane Smith. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Burial followed in the Rogers Chapel Cemetery in Stanton. Pallbearers were James Townsend, Joshua Townsend, Danny Smith, Mike Turner, James Tipton and Dakota Martin. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Ina Dale Sexton, 97, of Stanton passed away Wednesday, August 26 in Jackson, KY. She was born August 5, 1923 in Ezel, KY to the late Jim & Maggie Sexton. Survivors include her son, Marshall Dwayne Sexton; her granddaughter, Brandy (Michael) Reed; great-grandchildren,Tyler (Jessica) Bolin, Jacob Bolin and Emily Reed; her great-great-granddaughter, Briella Bolin; her brother, Thomas W. (Shirley) Sexton; her sisters-in-law, Maxine Sexton and Joanne Sexton; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Audney Jack (Edna) Sexton, Charles Oscar Sexton, James Willard Sexton, Roy R. (Daisy) Sexton, & Ronald W. Sexton; and sisters Nina R. (Jim) Dagg & Jessie L. (Earl) Jones. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 30 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton.

Melanie Joelle Adkins, 33 of Stanton, KY passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Stanton. She was born June 23, 1987 to Jay Douglas & Angelene Townsend Wasson in Mt. Sterling. In addition her parents, survivors include: sons Jacob Ryan Campbell & Jasper Watt Adkins; daughter Chevelle Rose Myers; brothers Kevin Douglass Wasson & Shelby Eugene Wasson; and sisters Latasha Wasson Byrd & April Wasson Nolan. Services were 11:00AM Tuesday, September 1 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with visitation preceding at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton.

Jordan Hunter Billings, 16, of Clay City passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Marcum and Wallace Hospital from injuries received in a fall. He was born in Winchester June 24, 2004 to Jason Billings, Sr., and Heather Billings. He was an employee of McDonalds and was an avid video gamer. He is survived by his parents Jason Billings, Sr., and Heather Billings of Clay City; a brother, Jason Billings, Jr., of Clay City; grandparents, Mike and Diane Billings and a special great uncle, Jimmy Gram. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Sammy Faulkner officiating.