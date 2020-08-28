A new business serving shaved ice has proved to earn the title of shaping up to be quite a hot commodity here in the town of Stanton, Kentucky. However, if you’ve already had the privilege of tasting some of what they have to offer from their wide variety on their menu of shaved ice flavors, then that statement may come as no surprise to you. For the owners, Mike and Tonya Lindon, it all started with fond childhood memories of their favorite treat. After so much time spent reminiscing to the days of their youth visiting the popular stand in Hazard, Kentucky, the Lindons decided it would be their next goal to set out to hopefully obtain the familiar recipe that made the shaved ice so delicious and kept them thinking back on it still, all these years later.

After some time scavenging for this unique recipe for a cream that would blend well in with the shaved ice to truly set it apart from the average shaved ice stand, they were fortunate enough to have access and bring the taste to Stanton! It would only make sense that the Lindons would long to bring the shaved ice stand to Stanton, as they have been residents here for 26 years now. So, the business Red River Shaved Ice was born. Each year the shaved ice business continues to grow and become more popular throughout the community. This is however the first year that Red River Shaved Ice has been set up in town with a schedule weekly. Red River Shaved Ice is now set up in town Thursday-Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Before this year you were only fortunate enough to come across the shaved ice truck at a social event or ball tournament. The shaved ice truck continues to hold occupancy in the gravel parking lot near Whitaker Bank in Stanton, Kentucky, or across from Sticks, Stones and Stiches. Red River Shaved Ice is currently intended to be seasonal and the truck may no longer offer any sweet treats to the public at the end of August or possibly into the middle of September- so be sure to head on down while you have the option to do so.

Although regular availability may be limited to the seasons, you may still be have the opportunity to find the truck set up at local events or special occasions thereon after. Red River Shaved Ice has had the privilege of becoming a valued part of the community that locals look forward to as they have participated in so many local events and occasions. They were set up for the Ice Cream Social held in Clay City, the Clay City AM Vets 4th of July Celebration held each year, little league games, Music in the Park, softball and baseball tournaments, and more. The Lindons summarize their experience thus far with this next statement, “Owning the truck has been a great learning experience. We’ve built this from scratch and it’s been great watching it grow each year.”

The owners of Red River Shaved Ice are also mindful of what their customers are eager for in a sweet treat. They now offer some allergy free options for those with dye allergies. Those options are: Tiger Blood, Cherry, and Coconut. To ensure excellence, the cream mixed with the strawberries and cream flavor is homemade by the owners and also includes a healthy topping of fresh strawberries. In the future, they hope to also add a peaches and cream flavor to the menu. What’s your favorite flavor? Give it a shot and find out.