Dahronda Himes, 60, of Jeffersonville passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland December 20, 1959 to Hubert and Una Meade. She was a former Dog Groomer. She is survived by two brother’s Kenneth Ray Meade and wife Joann of Winchester, David Richard Meade and wife Sue of Lexington, four sister’s Donna Meade of Mt. Sterling, Virginia Holland and husband Kenneth of Lexington, Catherine Seiring and husband Stanley of Lexington and Deborah Hunt and husband John of Jeffersonville. Funeral services was held 12 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Roger McGuire officiating. Burial was in the McGuire Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Pallbearers are Stanley Seiring, Ken Holland, Tim Meade, Billy Meade, Anthony Hunt and Kenny Holland. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Sadie Barnett, 63, of Jeffersonville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Whitesburg May 30, 1957 to James and Lillie Hall. She was a former Hospice nurse and was a member of the Black Creek Holiness Church. She is survived by her husband Gerald Barnett of Jeffersonville, one son Gerald Barnett JR of Jeffersonville, daughter Lillie Barnett of Jeffersonville, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a half-brother James Hall JR and a sister Exia Combs and husband Albert of Mt. Sterling. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Lillie Hall, grandson Jaren Barnett, two brothers Roy and Johnny Whisman. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Earl Bernard Lyons, 79, husband of Karen Swanson Lyons, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born September 24, 1940 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late William and Margaret Frances Wilson Lyons. Earl was a retired Marine Veteran, retiree from the Lexington Police Department, and a former chief of police for the city of Irvine. He was the owner and operator of Heartbreak Ridge Farm Supply. Survivors include, wife, Karen Lyons; sons, Shane Earl (Jennifer) Lyons, Ryan Bernard Lyons, and Perry (Teresa) Sullivan; daughter, Lisa Brown; brother, Gerald Edward (Diane) Lyons; sister, Constance Yeager; grandchildren, Ashlee Carol Lyons, Zachary Earl Lyons, Mark Travis Brown, Trisha Barrows, Crystal Shackleford; Nick Sullivan, Joe Sullivan, Matt Newsome, Christian Sullivan, and Brittney Thomas; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, William Robert Sullivan; and brothers, Charles Lyons and Billy Lyons. Services were Friday, August 21, 11:00AM, Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Thursday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers serving, Ronnie Tipton, HT Craig, Paul Abbott, Bobby York, Oscar York, Mike Reed, David Neal, Ronnie Knox, and John Sayler.

Gregory Noble, 54, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the University of Louisville Medical Center, Louisville. He was born February 8, 1966 to the late Greenberry Noble and the late Judy Parkhill. Survivors include, daughters, Latosha Noble, Heather Rogers, and Nellie Noble; son, Gregory Noble; sisters, Lana Richardson, Sherri Spencer, April Lawson, and Penni McClure; grandchildren, Brayden Rogers, Kynlee Rogers, Rhyleigh Conn, Melody Noble, and Kyler Smith. Funeral services were Wednesday, August 19, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Wednesday 12:00PM-1:00PM. Burial was in Evans Cemetery with Coby Strange, Derek Morguson, Kyle Strange, Timothy Ray Smith, Christian Spencer, Brian Richardson, and Sean McClure serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Darrell Strange, Keith Profitt, Kenny Rice, David Shearer, Roger Overbee, Timmy Smyth, Shade Miller, Phyllis Crowe, Jenell Brewer, Ricky “Birddog” Willoughby, and Tony Knox. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested for the service.

Richard Leon Hibbs, age 81 of Louisville, KY died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Hospice Facility of Baptist Health Louisville. He was born in Louisville, KY on November 20, 1938, the son of the late Herbert Houston Hibbs and Carrie Elizabeth Jaggers Hibbs. Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from General Electric after many years of service. He was a former member of several bowling leagues and enjoyed watching basketball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Donald Hibbs.

Richard is survived by his wife Phyllis Hibbs of Louisville, KY; a son, Richard Hibbs, Jr of Stanton; two daughters, Melissa Jean Faw and Judy Ann Hibbs (Steve Allen) of Stanton; two stepdaughters, Tonya Egerton (DeWayne) and Teresa Kunkel (Damian) of Louisville; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren along with a sister, Alberta Higgs (Junior) of Caneyville.

Private funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be at the Fairview Cemetery in SeRee, KY with Richard (Ricky) Hibbs, Jr., Richard Hibbs, III, Trevor Faw, Steve Allen, DeWayne Egerton, Bannard (Benny) Schafer serving as pallbearers.

Tracy Snowden, Jr., 43, of Carmichael Road in Clay City passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Winchester November 11, 1976 to Tracy SR and Linda Snowden. He was a handyman. He is survived by his mother Linda Snowden of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his father Tracy Snowden and a brother Timothy “Charlie” Snowden. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge.